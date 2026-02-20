Florida lawmakers take action after aquarium ships off endangered manta ray to Abu Dhabi

A new bill in Florida could ban aquariums from legally poaching endangered local sea life, according to the Tampa Bay Times.

The outlet reported that, last year, the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission came under fire for granting a permit for an aquarium supplier company, Dynasty Marine Associates, to capture an endangered giant manta ray.

The ray was then shipped off to a SeaWorld in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, despite the creature being incredibly vulnerable to extinction.

A new bipartisan bill, the Marine and Aquatic Native Threatened Animal — or MANTA — Protection Act, aims to ban the removal of threatened species from Florida's waters for educational or entertainment purposes.

This could be a major step forward in conservation, putting the lives of sea creatures above profit.

As well as protecting the life of each individual animal, the preservation of an ecosystem's wildlife has a massive impact on local biodiversity. Marine ecosystems are an incredibly delicate balance of creatures, and removing endangered species reduces population numbers and could even lead to extinction.

By keeping Florida's sea life in its oceans, the local food systems are supported. These actions can help create healthy seas for future generations to enjoy as well.

Access to nature spots has a huge positive impact on both mental and physical health, so it is important to ensure that these areas are maintained and protected.

Aquarium owners probably won't be thrilled that their access to new exhibits is made more difficult. It is important to note, however, that huge corporations like SeaWorld have often been found to have poor welfare conditions for their animals.

The Animal Legal Defense Fund's strategic legislative affairs manager, Alicia Prygoski, referred to the practice of taking endangered species for aquariums as a "'troubling' loophole."

She told the Tampa Bay Times, "These animals endure severe suffering when removed from their natural habitats and confined to small aquariums for entertainment — practices that also place already vulnerable populations at even greater risk."

Hopefully, Florida lawmakers will put its marine wildlife first and pass the bill into effect.

Katherine Sayler, the nonprofit Defenders of Wildlife's Southeast representative, commented, "Florida is a leader in protecting our native marine species. … [This] bill will reduce pressure on these animals in Florida's waters and support their recovery."

