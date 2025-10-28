Researchers issue warning after discovering powerful triple threat in ocean: 'Newly broken records'

A study has shown that the world's oceans are facing a triple threat of planetary crises.

What's happening?

According to Politico, the EU Copernicus Ocean State Report outlined three major threats to oceans: pollution, a warming planet, and the increasing loss of biodiversity.

Each has the potential to have a profound impact on society and the planet as a whole.

"Protecting the ocean's vital role in sustaining life and livelihoods begins with understanding how and why it is changing," Karina von Schuckmann, director of the Copernicus Ocean State Report activities at Mercator Ocean International, said, per Politico.

"The latest Copernicus Ocean State Report reveals newly broken records, ongoing and accelerating trends, and their growing impacts on marine ecosystems and societies — delivering the science needed to guide effective, forward-looking decision-making."

Why are the threats facing the ocean concerning?

Each of the three threats to the ocean poses a different set of problems that link, connect, and exacerbate the issues posed by the others.

As the ocean warms, it becomes increasingly acidic, which can further accelerate the warming of the water. The ocean is a delicate ecosystem, and those sorts of chemical changes can have a negative impact on the sea life within. Meanwhile, the warmer water leads to stronger storms and less stable weather patterns.

Much like warming water, pollution also poses a serious threat to sea life. Fish and other marine wildlife can be trapped and killed in plastic pollution, or mistake it for food and die from a lack of nutrients.

While ocean biodiversity is already under attack from two fronts, the loss of biodiversity is further expedited by other factors as well.

Overfishing, the hunting of already endangered species like whales, and commercial fishing operations put even more strain on fish populations that are already struggling to maintain sufficient numbers because of environmental changes.

These threats directly affect land-based society, as well; as the ocean warms and biodiversity is lost, fishing becomes increasingly difficult, and coastal cities come under threat from rising sea levels.

What can be done about the threats facing oceans?

Von Schuckmann and her team are among the activists and scientists pushing to set and maintain regulations that will help reduce the threat our actions pose to the world's oceans.

You can help in this fight by supporting green initiatives in your area, helping to elect politicians who support environmentally friendly agendas, and pushing for regulations on pollution, commercial fishing, and plastic reduction.

