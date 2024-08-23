Beachgoer shares frustration after obnoxious floating ads obstruct vacation view: 'Leave the sea alone'

A pair of floating ads in Mumbai, India, sparked outrage among residents who clamored for a return to peace in one of the most populated cities in the world.

Many Redditors who responded to an image of the disruption asked for a reprieve, and others suggested calling the government to lodge a grievance.

The ads — for Garnier men's face wash and Mumbai Indians, a cricket team — even led some commenters to state they would boycott Garnier, while one user said they were reconsidering their fandom.

These ads ruined what was otherwise a beautiful view, and they created many other problems. It appeared the billboards were on some kind of floating docks, so at least they weren't being dragged around by dirty-fuel-powered vessels, which pollute the air and water.

However, the bright displays could harm seabirds and other flyers, who use stars and landmarks to navigate at night and can become disoriented by artificial light. It can even confuse nocturnal predators and coral reefs.

Constant bombardment with advertisements also harms human brains, especially those of children. Commercials affect everything from what we eat to how we feel about ourselves, and they can create lasting negative impacts on our self-esteem.

As a handful of users pointed out, public interest litigation could help solve the problem, as citizens can file certain claims in the name of social justice. This falls in line with taking action to protect and conserve the natural wonders of our world so they can be enjoyed by future generations just as our predecessors have passed down national parks and the like to us.

"Leave the sea alone," one Redditor said simply.

Another wrote: "This should be illegal. It depreciates natural scenic spaces of cultural value, this is tantamount to posting posters on the gateway of India or placing cheap fairness cream adds on the taj mahal.

"Also, these areas of our unspoilt natural environment function as spaces of refuge and they need legal protections from commercialization."

