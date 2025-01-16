Study highlights havoc-wreaking natural phenomena in Africa: '[They] can now have devastating impacts'

A recent study by the World Weather Attribution (WWA) found that extreme rainfall recorded in Sudan, Cameroon, Niger, Nigeria, and Chad is causing extreme climatic vulnerability due to climate change.

What's happening?

Extreme rainfall in African countries has killed roughly 2,000 people and displaced millions more in recent months. Devastating floods also occurred in 2022, suggesting that severe floods are becoming more frequent in the region. WWA's research also suggests that existing conflicts like poverty, aging infrastructure, and socioeconomic inequalities further exacerbate the exposure of vulnerable communities to extreme floods. At the same time, local leaders and experts call for improved urban development policies to prepare the regions for future floods, according to Mongabay.

The WWA team has concluded through research that the probability and intensity of extreme precipitation in these regions has increased and that these extremes will no longer be considered rare.

Why is the WWA's study important?

The continued severity of these floods is predicted to cause massive destruction within the countries. Such destruction can lead to injuries, displacement, death, and climate refugees. Meanwhile, there is an increased risk of epidemics due to the continuous rise in water levels.

In 2024 alone, the floods destroyed more than 18,000 homes and flooded tens of thousands of hectares of crops. Beyond just the destruction, extreme floods are bound to threaten the food supply of the country, contributing to severe economic implications and exacerbating food insecurity.

"Climate change is leading to more frequent and intense rainfall events," Izidine PInto, a researcher at the Royal Netherlands Meteorological Institute and lead author of WWA research published in October, told Mongabay. Even "relatively common rainfall events can now have devastating impacts due to existing vulnerabilities."

What's being done about the floods?

According to Mongabay, the government of Cameroon is "fully aware of these potential issues," and when addressing the National Assembly in November, the country made it clear that the floods will continue to "aggravate existing vulnerabilities."

The government has noted the importance of implementing strategies to deal with the natural disasters that are happening more frequently and affecting the country. One measure in the works is to consider the changing climate when forming urban development policies.

The minister of Cameroon also "emphasized on the need to strengthen disaster anticipation and prevention mechanisms" with satisfactory planning and sustainable development to protect vulnerable areas.

