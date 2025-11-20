  • Outdoors Outdoors

Beachgoers record video of 'abomination' floating in the ocean near the shore: 'Is that even legal?'

"This is real life?"

by Zachary Ehrmann
A floating billboard disrupted a sunny day at the beach when it appeared just offshore, drifting near swimmers.

Photo Credit: iStock

A floating billboard disrupted a sunny day at the beach when it appeared just offshore, drifting near swimmers and turning a peaceful day into what one Redditor called a "real life pop-up."

The image, posted to the r/mildlyinfuriating subreddit, showed a large advertisement floating in the ocean just beyond the shoreline. Beachgoers captured the intrusive marketing display as it bobbed in the waves, blocking views and interrupting the otherwise serene experience. 

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Is that even legal?" asked one Redditor. 

"Someday they will figure out how to beam advertisements directly into our heads so that we see them even while sleeping," another commenter replied

Floating billboards are an example of the growing intrusion of commercial advertising into natural spaces. These displays pollute coastal environments where people go to seek refuge from daily life. These natural coastlines are a vital public resource to be enjoyed and preserved by everyone, not commercialized for corporate profit. 

The incident mirrors similar outrage in Miami, where beachgoers demanded these floating advertisements be banned. Communities across coastal regions have documented repeated instances of these marketing platforms disrupting public beach experiences. 

The practice raises serious questions about business priorities versus public access. When companies prioritize ad revenue over environmental protection, they undermine the very spaces that draw people to the coast in the first place. 

Fighting back against invasive advertising practices protects our right to enjoy public spaces without commercial interference. Advocates are calling for stronger regulations to restrict floating ads from polluting public beaches and coastal waters, with some regions implementing bans

Meanwhile, fellow Redditors shared their frustration at seeing marketing materials invade this public space. 

"Someone call the boat-ramming Orcas. Will pay in quality salmon," quipped one commenter.

"This is real life? What an abomination," noted another. 

