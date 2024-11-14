Frustrated beachgoer captures photo of floating atrocity in the water: 'Nothing is sacred'

There's nothing like a relaxing day at the beach to ease your mind, with the waves crashing, the sun hitting your face, and … a floating advertisement in the distance?

That's what one beachgoer was subjected to during their beach day, and they posted about it in the r/Miami subreddit.

Photo Credit: Reddit

In the photo, a giant red floating advertisement for what appears to be a tattoo shop is an eyesore amid the calm turquoise-blue water and white sand.

"I absolutely despise these freaking ad boats, really …. Why, honestly why !!???" the poster wrote.

One commenter called the floating ad "absolutely ridiculous," which sums up the whole scene.

Floating ad boats are not only a blight on beautiful landscapes but also encourage excessive consumption, which drives up planet-warming pollution and resource extraction. Plus, most products sadly end their life in landfills, where they release harmful gases that further contribute to extreme weather.

There's a time and place for advertisements, but beaches and other natural areas should not be one of them. We're already bombarded with ads nearly 24/7 from our phones, TVs, billboards, and city centers. Even public bathrooms, gas pumps, supermarket freezers, and fortune cookies aren't safe from these aggressive ads.

The trend of advertisements taking over our lives doesn't seem to be stopping anytime soon, but thankfully, some cities are banning some types of ads. For example, Edinburgh, Scotland, has started banning ads for SUVs, oil companies, and other dirty fuel-related businesses.

Perhaps the city took inspiration from The Hague, in the Netherlands, which is the first city in the world to pass a law banning ads for dirty energy and other polluting industries. Poland has also limited the placement of large ads throughout the country to preserve the architecture of its cities.

If more cities follow their example, we might just see the day when intrusive ads no longer take over every facet of our lives.

Individually, we may not have a say in advertising tactics, but we can make an impact by thrifting and taking advantage of online sites such as Facebook Marketplace to find free stuff. In addition, mending torn clothes instead of shopping for a new wardrobe can benefit your wallet and the planet.

"If you want to watch ad videos, your cell phone is right there. These things are a blight on Miami waters," one user said.

"Nothing is sacred," another added.

