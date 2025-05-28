Support builds for bill to safeguard iconic American landmark: 'Ensures this extraordinary landscape remains available for generations to come'

"I believe that all … should have the opportunity to experience the natural beauty."

The U.S. House of Representatives has passed a bill that aims to greatly expand a protected wilderness area in Arkansas.

In 2019, the Flatside Wilderness, located in the Ouachita National Forest in Arkansas, was expanded by over 600 acres. Six years later, U.S. Representative French Hill introduced House Resolution 1612 in an attempt to add over 2,200 acres to the expansion. On May 13, the bill was passed in the House and will await a future debate in the Senate.

Following his introduction of the bill, Hill emphasized the importance of preserving the region and celebrating the undisturbed wilderness. "As a ninth-generation Arkansan and a lifelong outdoorsman, I believe that all Arkansans should have the opportunity to experience the natural beauty of our state," Hill said in a press release.

"I am proud to reintroduce my Flatside Wilderness Additions Act, which will complete my work on the final expansion of Flatside Wilderness by adding 2,215 acres of existing U.S. Forest Service land. Finishing this expansion will bring more opportunities for Arkansans and visitors to explore more of our state's natural qualities and further boost our outdoor recreation economy," Hill added.

The Flatside Wilderness consists of nearly 10,000 acres of creeks, trails, and steep ridges and summits. The area has become a popular tourist destination that boasts diverse habitats that are free of any human development. The Flatside Wilderness is home to over 370 species of wildlife, including black bears, white-tailed deer, wild turkey, and numerous fish.

Located just over an hour away from both Little Rock and Hot Springs, the expansion of the Flatside Wilderness could help drive more visitors to the surrounding area, boosting the local economy. According to a U.S. Department of Agriculture report, nearly 13 million people visited wilderness areas in 2022.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

While speaking to The Ripon Advance, Hill explained that HR 1612 is not just about protecting the present, but the future as well. "My bill reflects a thoughtful approach that balances conservation with access and ensures this extraordinary landscape remains available for generations to come."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.