Scientists sound alarm about major factor contributing to brutal US cold snap: 'Much, much colder than anything I can remember'

"People have forgotten just how cold it was in the 20th century."

Apparently, dealing with very cold weather isn't quite like riding a bike. As the AP detailed, the recent cold snap is exposing how out of practice many Americans are at dealing with what used to be more common low temperatures.

What's happening?

The past 25 years of winters have been characterized by historically mild weather. That includes four fewer days of below-freezing temperatures in the U.S. annually than the 25 years prior, per the AP. It's no surprise that those patterns are now embedded in the expectations of Americans.

This variance in perceived temperatures is due to human-induced impacts on the climate that are warming the planet overall. With 2026 delivering a throwback winter, even cold-weather enthusiasts like 78-year-old Charlie Steele are being struck by the rapid shift.

Steele, who is one of the classic Northeasterners who rocks shorts in the winter, called the recent cold snap "much, much colder than anything I can remember." However, unless you're under the age of 30, that isn't really true. It just feels that way due to years of conditioning.

"People have forgotten just how cold it was in the 20th century," Texas A&M University climate scientist Andrew Dessler noted. To back up that point, just 33 of 400 tracked weather stations nationally recorded temperatures cold enough to be in "the top 10% of the coldest first 32 days of the year over the past century," per the AP.

Why is America's cold-weather shock important?

While the cold might only feel record-setting, it still poses extreme dangers. That is amplified if a community is unprepared.

Severe temperatures can disrupt everyday life, from transportation delays to life-threatening conditions for the vulnerable without proper shelter. The AP noted there have been over 110 deaths reported due to harsh winter conditions.

Experts speaking with the AP noted that humans are highly adaptive, and after more exposure to this cold, they will be better at handling it. That being said, the short-term risks are high. That includes driving accidents in areas where people aren't used to ice or dealing with snow.

Navigating the conditions on foot can be perilous, too. Utility companies can struggle to deal with the cold, which amps up the danger for residents.

What's being done about the cold snap?

The biggest thing Americans can do is to be smart and know their limits. As Steele noted, he's not going to go back to his younger days of marathon hunts and outdoor explorations in the winter.

"I could never do that now," Steele admitted. "I'm rusty. I'm out of practice."

For everyone, it's a good time to stay inside, exercise caution when going out, and break out some of the warm layers you may not have needed since the Y2K timeframe.

