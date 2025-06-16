Rescue crews search for missing people after flash flooding kills 6: 'I've never seen anything like this'

"It happened so quickly and so fast."

A state of emergency was declared after devastating flash floods killed six people in Wheeling, West Virginia, the Guardian reported.

What's happening?

On the night of Saturday, June 14, between 2.5 and four inches of rain fell in a scant 30-minute span in West Virginia's northern panhandle, per CNN.

At least six people were killed in Ohio County, including a three-year-old child. At a Sunday night press conference, West Virginia Gov. Patrick Morrisey indicated that another three remained missing after the floods hit.

Morrisey also warned of the possibility of more rain and flooding in the coming days. Ohio county emergency management director Lou Vargo spoke at the same conference, stating that 911 calls from trapped residents began coming in "almost immediately" — and that rescuers were impeded by the floods, too.

"During this time, we had major infrastructure damage to roads, bridges, and highways, where we couldn't respond to a lot of incidents. So we were delayed in getting there because there was just so much damage," Vargo explained.

"It happened so quickly and so fast … I've been doing this for 35 years. I've seen major floods here in the city and the county. I've never seen anything like this," he added.

Why are West Virginia's flash floods so concerning?

Vargo's assertion that he'd "never seen anything" like the deadly flash floods in Wheeling was telling.

Flash floods are a form of extreme weather, which is defined in part by their historically anomalous nature.

Rising temperatures and warming seas worldwide are supercharging already dangerous forms of weather like floods and wildfires, making them deadlier and costlier as they worsen in intensity. NASA cautions that "all the risks from these extreme weather events will escalate the more the planet warms."

According to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, flash floods "are the most dangerous" floods, as "they combine the destructive power of a flood with incredible speed."

Because flash floods "happen within minutes of the causative rainfall," they limit "the time available to warn and protect the public," which officials said hampered the response in Wheeling. Flash floods are "possible anywhere," per Weather.gov.

At the same time, the Federal Emergency Management Agency has been the target of sweeping proposed cuts, and there have been worrisome indications that the agency is grossly unprepared for hurricane season.

What's being done about extreme weather and flash floods?

In a statement on June 15, Gov. Morrisey urged West Virginians to remain cautious amid a risk of subsequent flooding.

"More storms are expected in the region [on Sunday]. Please follow all directives from local and state emergency management officials and do not attempt to drive through flooded roads," he said.

Individual preparedness — particularly as FEMA's role remains in flux — is crucial, given that flash floods are not limited to coastal areas.

Avoiding floodwaters is one way to remain safe during extreme flooding. Keeping a "go bag" at the ready is another strategy to minimize time spent preparing for an abrupt evacuation.

