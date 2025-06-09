New FEMA chief sparks frustration with head-turning statement at staff meeting: 'Disaster response is no joke'

"If you don't know what or when hurricane season is, you're not qualified to run FEMA."

David Richardson, who took over as head of the Federal Emergency Management Agency in May, seemed to say on a June 2 call that he was unaware the United States experienced a hurricane season.

Richardson's remarks may be even more concerning in light of his decision not to update FEMA's hurricane response plan this year.

What's happening?

As Reuters first reported, Richardson is understood to have said in a conversation with staff, just one day after the beginning of the Atlantic hurricane season, that he was unaware there was such a season in the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the agency, later said in a statement that Richardson was joking.

The FEMA chief, who has no background in disaster response, per Reuters, reportedly announced in that same meeting that new guidance for hurricane recovery would not be completed this season. Instead, according to the Wall Street Journal, FEMA will stick to last year's plan — though some seem to have expressed concerns about how even that plan will be executed in the wake of recent staff and program cuts.

It was reported earlier this year that FEMA also decided to rescind its broader strategic plan and dramatically reduce its in-person emergency training, all in the lead-up to hurricane season.

"Suffice to say, disaster response is no joke," Representative Bennie Thompson said in a statement to Reuters. "If you don't know what or when hurricane season is, you're not qualified to run FEMA. Get someone knowledgeable in there." Thompson serves on the House Homeland Security Committee, which provides oversight of FEMA.

Whether Richardson was uninformed or making a questionable quip, there are serious concerns about America's readiness for this hurricane season. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration has predicted that the season, which extends from June through November, will bring "above-normal hurricane activity," with up to 19 named storms, including six to 10 hurricanes.

Why are hurricane awareness and preparedness important?

Storm preparedness at the federal, state, municipal, and individual levels is crucial to safe navigation of weather events with the potential for severe impacts. Hurricanes can cause major flooding, extensive power outages, significant property damage, and, most terribly, injuries and death.

Last year's Atlantic hurricane season was devastating for the U.S. This May, USA Today reported that "with more than 400 fatalities, 2024 was the nation's deadliest hurricane season since 2005," when Hurricane Katrina ravaged the Gulf Coast. The six months' worth of storms also dealt at least $190 billion in damage to affected regions, according to NPR.

Experienced, engaged, and compassionate leadership is essential to deploying a reliable disaster response force when hurricanes strike. Delivering care and resources in the aftermath of major storms can save human lives and help rebuild livelihoods.

What can I do to protect myself and others from serious storms?

With the federal plans and capacities still uncertain, some hurricane-vulnerable states are taking on certain elements of storm preparedness themselves.

Individuals and communities will also be doing what they can to ensure local safety, home security, and critical supplies.

Working out a disaster plan in advance — one that accounts for evacuation routes, property weatherization, and collection of non-perishable food, clean water, and medical supplies — is key. And it might be most effective when developed in coordination with neighbors.

Talking with friends and family about critical climate issues can help make important — sometimes overwhelming — tasks like this more doable. Whether exchanging information about how to install solar panels as a backup to get through grid outages, learning about how to support policies that safeguard communities, organizing food drives, or just looking out for one another, cooperative efforts can make a big difference in tough times.

