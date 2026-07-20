Flash flood emergency in West Texas as Dry Devils River tears through town, inundating homes

More than 10 inches of rain fell upstream from overnight into the morning.

Footage from Sonora, Texas, showed conditions worsening during a flash flood emergency. The Dry Devils River sent water into homes and around vehicles while rising toward the town's main street bridge.

What happened?

In footage shared on YouTube, storm chaser Reed Timmer (@ReedTimmerWx) documented the flooding in Sonora on Friday and warned viewers, "RUN!"

He described the scene as "life-threatening flooding in Sonora, Texas" after the Dry Devils River rose rapidly following heavy rain upstream.

More than 10 inches of rain fell upstream from overnight into Friday morning, sending a surge of water into the small West Texas town.

Timmer said in the video's caption that the river was "tearing through town," leaving "homes and vehicles inundated" as flooding spread farther into the community.

The flooding in Sonora was described as part of a "broader multi-day catastrophic flooding event across the Texas Hill Country," and the flash flood emergency was set to remain in effect until 1:15 p.m.

Why is this flood concerning?

Flooding like this can turn deadly within minutes. Fast-rising water can also damage homes beyond repair and overwhelm critical infrastructure.

Worsening extreme weather events endanger lives and livelihoods by pushing waterways beyond their limits and overwhelming drainage systems that many communities rely on for safety.

For a small town, the economic impact can be especially severe. A flooded vehicle may mean someone can no longer get to work. A damaged bridge can isolate neighborhoods.

And it's especially important for communities everywhere to prepare themselves for extreme weather events because these events are becoming more frequent.

What can I do?

Follow local emergency alerts and move to higher ground if officials warn that floodwaters are rising. People should never walk or drive through flooded roadways. Even shallow water can sweep away a car or conceal damage beneath the surface.

Residents in flood-prone areas can also prepare ahead of time by keeping important documents in waterproof containers and preparing a go bag. Checking flood insurance coverage before storm season can also help reduce financial stress later.

On a broader level, communities depend on accurate forecasts, emergency management coordination, and infrastructure better able to handle intense rainfall. And videos from meteorologists like Timmer can document how quickly conditions are changing.

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