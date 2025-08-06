  • Outdoors Outdoors

Diver makes surprising discoveries during short excursion in local river: 'Check out what I found'

"You the man."

by Simon Sage
"You the man."

Photo Credit: TikTok

Professional diver Ed Bieber (@edthediver) came back from a scuba excursion with a surprising load of trash. 

"Just did a short 15-minute dive in the Menominee River," he said at the start of his TikTok video. "Check out what I found!" 

@edthediver Found a few lures today in my local river while scuba diving! 😃👍 #menomineeriver #fishing #lures #marinette #Wisconsin #happy #fyp #fun #money #cleanup ♬ original sound - Ed the Diver

Ed then pulled up a massive tangle of fishing lines, complete with lures. While it's a fair bit of work to recover, Ed has turned it into a business by selling the lures to (hopefully) more responsible fishers.

Fishing gear is a scourge in waterways, accounting for the bulk of the Great Pacific Garbage patch, according to Sea Shepherd Global. 

A World Wildlife Fund estimate noted that over a million tons of commercial fishing gear are abandoned at sea every year. The hooks left in smaller bodies of water also pose a serious threat to local wildlife, and animals regularly get entangled and die in discarded lines.

Besides direct physical threats, plastic waste more broadly poses a more insidious problem when it sheds particles over time. Microplastics have infiltrated human food supplies. From there, they can pose a range of endocrine, immune, and reproductive health risks when ingested.  

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation.

To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner.

Ed is setting a good example for taking local action. If you're interested in pitching in, it's possible to engage with local beach clean-up groups to do your part. 

In Ed's neighborhood of Michigan, for example, the Alliance for the Great Lakes runs an Adopt-a-Beach program, the Fox-Wolf Watershed Alliance hosts an annual clean-up, and Green Bay Conservation Partners routinely coordinates volunteer action. 

As for fishing fans, keep an eye out for fishing line recycling programs, so if you do need to cut, the line won't be left to do damage to wildlife. Also, be sure to read up on other fishing regulations in order to be aware of sensitive populations and best practices.  

TikTok followers were thoroughly impressed with Ed's work in cleaning up local waterways. 

"You the man," said one follower. 

What should America do to fight plastic pollution?

Stricter regulations on companies 🏛️

Better recycling ♻️

More bans on single-use items 🚫

All of the above 💯

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Prosperous communities and personal comfort go hand in hand."
Home

New survey reveals surprising shift in homeowners' heating and A/C choices: 'We almost couldn't keep up with the demand'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x