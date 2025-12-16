Researchers sound alarm after making harrowing discovery in scat of feline predators: 'Devastating effects'

The samples were gathered between October 2024 and April 2025 from different locations.

Microplastics have been found in almost everything, including human bodies. That's why, although harrowing, it's no surprise that microplastics are appearing in the scat of fishing cats in India's Sundarbans mangroves, according to Mongabay.

What's happening?

According to a study led by University of Calcutta scientist Samrat Chakraborty, both metals and microplastics have been found in the scat samples from across four sites in Southern West Bengal. The samples were gathered between October 2024 and April 2025 from Henry's Island, Lothian Island, Pakhiralay, and Patharpratima. According to the study, chromium levels were highest in samples from Henry's Island, while lead concentrations were most prominent in samples from Pakhiralay.

Chakraborty said heavy metals mainly enter fishing cats through their diets. They feed on fish, crabs, birds, and rodents that are also accumulating pollutants from contaminated wetlands. Chakraborty added that industrial effluents (pollutants from industrial processes) carried downstream from cities, agricultural runoff, and sewage are likely the sources of metals.

A study cited in the report from the Godavari delta in southeast India said that these metals have "devastating effects" and are being spread widely through wildlife food chains in the wetlands.

Why are these levels of contamination concerning?

Wildlife biologist Tiasa Adhya told Mongabay that chromium and lead are known to damage physiology and behavior in top predators. According to Adhya, long-term exposure can reduce survival by affecting food chains and reproductive success. Adhya explained that even moderate levels of pollution in waterways can lead to negative impacts on wildlife because of bioaccumulation.

Adhya also said fishing cats can be indicators of human exposure. The cats eat many of the same fish and crustaceans that are consumed by local residents and exported to other markets. And a study on microplastics and nanoplastics found that microplastics exposed to environmental changes cause an increased risk of blood clots. Environmental contamination is more than ever linked to harmful changes in animal health and behavior tied to environmental and biological stressors.





What's being done about contamination?

Adhya said stricter enforcement of industrial effluent limits and upgrades to sewage and waste systems are needed to reduce contamination entering the rivers. Chakraborty also emphasized reducing plastic waste and increasing community awareness to limit pollution.

"We need to tighten effluent norms and enforcement for industries discharging into the Hooghly–Matla system, especially for lead, chromium and other priority metals. Make zero discharge of untreated effluent into rivers a non-negotiable. We also need to upgrade municipal sewage and solid-waste management in delta towns so storm drains and canals are not acting as direct conduits of untreated sewage and plastics," Adhya said to Mongabay.

