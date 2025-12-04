Researchers issue warning after observing concerning shift in rare birds' behavior: 'Critical stages'

This potentially threatens the biodiversity of the area.

Researchers in Uganda said critically endangered Rüppell's vultures are threatened at their only nesting sites.

What's happening?

According to Mongabay, Uganda's northwestern Arua District has two nesting colonies. The cliffs are in the Luku Central Forest Reserve, and they're under threat from hunting, charcoal burning, and farming. The cliffs contain the last spot in Uganda for the bird.

Rüppell's vultures are critically endangered and used to be seen across Africa as the world's highest flying bird. But their population has declined by 90% over the last 40 years, according to a recent study.

Their preferred trees and nesting materials are dwindling as wars in the Democratic Republic of Congo and South Sudan have displaced thousands. An estimated 260,000 people have found refuge in Arua and Luku.

Many people have resorted to deforestation through farming and charcoal production as a last resort for their livelihoods.

Why is this concerning?

Large parts of the reserve that were once densely forested have been reduced to shrubs and scattered trees for charcoal kilns. The deforestation has eliminated Antiaris toxicaria, the trees vultures rely on for nesting.

Charcoal burning has become a last resort for many displaced people. Some are working for weeks only to earn $2. Smoke from kilns often drives away vultures nesting on lower ledges.

"They resort to flying off, leaving the young or the eggs in critical stages, uncovered, unincubated," which affects their breeding success, said local ornithologist Ivan Oruka, who published the new study tracking vulture populations.

Rüppell's vultures only lay one egg per year, making any loss significant. Out of 14 monitored nests from 2023 to 2024, only eight successfully raised a chick, resulting in a breeding success rate of just 57%.

This potentially threatens the biodiversity of the area that many local food and medical supplies rely on.

According to Mongabay, the proliferation of settlements in and around the reserve has increased animals that thrive on human activity: synanthropes. These animals, like olive baboons, vervet monkeys, and pied crows, threaten vultures directly or steal their eggs and food.

What's being done about this critically endangered species?

Local officials believe poor relations between forestry officials and community members lead to poor enforcement of protective rules for the reserve. Leaders suggest an awareness campaign to highlight threats to the vultures and encourage locals to stop clearing forests.

Offering alternative livelihoods outside Luku is crucial: the reserve has become the only source of income for many.

"You arrest people who burn charcoal, you take them to the police, and politicians remove them quickly [from custody]. They don't want their voters arrested," said Caroline Kansiine, a local National Forestry Authority official.

To protect these endangered species and spaces, communities need to work together and provide opportunities for sustainable livelihoods. This includes discussing climate with friends and family, taking local action, and supporting sustainable practices.

