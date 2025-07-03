Resident captures video of rarely seen animal during wild chase in backyard — here are the details

A New York resident got a shock when they saw an elusive fisher chasing a squirrel around a tree in a neighborhood.

As WIBX reported, Mallory Faro captured a video of the chase that occurred in New Hartford. Fishers are a member of the weasel family that are native to the state, but these elusive animals are a rare sight in the area. Faro said it was the first time she had ever seen a fisher, calling the encounter "so crazy."

Fishers are usually found in wooded areas in the northern, eastern, and southeastern parts of the state, but their range has been expanding thanks to successful reintroduction programs, forest restoration efforts, and the adaptability of the species.

An increase in sightings of the rare animals is proof that conservation efforts are working. Restoration and reintroduction programs are helping nature to rebound, increasing biodiversity, and improving the health of ecosystems.

A report released in 2021 by the U.N. Environment Programme and Food and Agriculture Organization highlighted that humanity needs 1.6 Earths' worth of resources to maintain its lifestyles, which is not sustainable.

While we need to reduce our resource use, ecosystem restoration can help us achieve a better future, as the environment provides most of what we need to live. These resources include clean air and water, food, and materials for building and energy.



Capturing videos of elusive wildlife can help researchers track the progress of restoration efforts. As wildlife often don't like the presence of people, researchers use trail cams to gather data on a wide range of species. This helps scientists to understand what is working and what isn't so that restoration efforts can be altered or expanded to ensure a safer future for all.



