Researchers issue warning about harmful side effect of fireworks displays: 'Can affect survival'

Fireworks are a staple in celebrations around the world, but they are being shown to have a negative impact on wildlife, particularly birds living in urban areas.

What's happening?

A study conducted in Berlin by Anglia Ruskin University (ARU) followed the behavior of corvids, which include hooded crows, rooks, and jackdaws, on New Year's Eve when fireworks were being used in celebrations, per a university writeup published by Phys.org.

The researchers found that the birds exhibited unusual behaviors like erratic flight patterns, abandonment of typical roosting sites, and gathering in unusual places, suggesting prolonged stress. These behaviors were prompted by the light and noise pollution from fireworks.

"These behaviors are consistent with signs of distress and fear," professor Claudia Wascher of ARU said. "We know that flying in the dark can lead to disorientation and collisions among these birds. It also disrupts rest and increases energy expenditure, which can affect survival and reproduction."

Why are fireworks and wildlife important?

While the study on the corvids was conducted in Berlin, its findings are applicable to urban animal populations around the globe.

According to the New York Times, fireworks cause stress in all sorts of wildlife, from pets to zoos to wild animals, and studies have shown birds take flight in massive numbers while sea lions and seals have fled. The outlet also reported that these effects are worse during migration and breeding seasons for birds.

Fireworks also cause pollution, releasing chemical contaminants into the air that can cause health problems for humans and animals alike, per Earth.org, as well as physical litter from containers or things like confetti.

What's being done about fireworks and wildlife?

According to Phys.org, animal welfare groups in the United Kingdom have campaigned for quieter, lower-impact alternatives to fireworks.

Drones have become a popular option, though they come with their own drawbacks, while confetti canons and poppers with biodegradable material are a cleaner option as well. According to Popular Science, shorter and fewer displays would also be an improvement on the issue.

