Researchers uncover alarming changes beneath Arctic waters: 'The water no longer smelled and tasted like before'

"The river is not only a source of their livelihood, but also a repository of traditional knowledge."

A study of Finnish waters found that the once-pristine environments have been contaminated with microplastics.

What's happening?

The three-year project, featuring Skolt Sámi knowledge holders and researchers, revealed 45 to 423 microplastic particles per cubic meter in Lake Inarijärvi, the Näätämö river catchment, and the Neiden Fjord, Mongabay reported. The most common microplastics were polyethylene, polypropylene, and polyethylene terephthalate.

The study was a result of observations made by Indigenous Sámi women, who noticed a difference in their water.

"The water no longer smelled and tasted like before," leader Pauliina Feodoroff said. "We would feel a mild burning sensation in our throats when we consumed it, but the water still looked clean."

Why is this important?

Feodoroff also noted that the native salmon population is down and invasive species such as pink salmon and algae have entered the ecosystem.

"The river is not only a source of their livelihood, but also a repository of traditional knowledge and a means to nurture their socio-spiritual harmony with nature," Mongabay reported.

Since 2011, the Skolt Sámi have worked with scientists and the Snowchange Cooperative as well as fellow Indigenous peoples and communities to document changes in the environment. Though the source of the microplastic pollution is unknown, it could come from the ocean or fish that travel from the ocean to spawn.

"The impacts of microplastics in the northern ecosystems are still low but, over time, if nothing is done about plastic waste and microplastics entering the northern waters there can be effects to be seen," said Finnish Environment Institute research professor Maiju Lehtiniemi, who was not part of the study.

What's being done about microplastic pollution?

Though Tuomo Soininen, one of the study authors, said there wasn't "big plastic debris anywhere," the Skolt Sámi plan to monitor wilderness areas and install trash cans and recycling bins.

You can help by reducing your consumption of the material. Stop buying single-use water bottles, bring your own takeout containers to restaurants, and support brands with plastic-free packaging.

Perhaps more importantly, you can talk to friends and family about your values and encourage them to take up similar anti-plastic habits. The more we work together, the closer we get to a cleaner future.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.