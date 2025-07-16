New report uncovers disturbing issue with contaminated sites: 'Millions of US residents may be threatened'

"May result in the spread of contaminants."

A new report finds that nearly a third of the contaminated sites owned or operated by the U.S. government are at risk from either rising sea levels or increased storm surges.

What's happening?

Our warming world is putting several contaminated sites across the country at risk. And to make matters worse, many of them are located near large population centers, according to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency's Office of Inspector General.

The vulnerable Federal Facility Superfund Sites are areas polluted with hazardous substances like fuels, chemicals, or radioactive waste that are owned or operated by the United States federal government. The EPA found that 49 of the 157 sites are vulnerable to the risks brought on by rising seas and stronger storm surges.

"If contaminants from federal facility Superfund sites are released into the surrounding communities, the health, jobs, and environment of millions of U.S. residents may be threatened," states the EPA report. "Further, the federal funds expended to implement those remedies would have been wasted."

The sites listed in the report that are at risk are spread out along portions of at least 16 states' coasts. Chesapeake Bay, with more than 18 million residents within its 64,000 square-mile watershed, is home to 16 Federal Facility Superfund Sites alone.

Why are vulnerable Superfund Sites important?

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration reported there has been an average global sea level rise of around eight to nine inches since 1880.

The scientists at NOAA attribute the world's rising seas to a combination of melting glaciers and ice sheets and the thermal expansion of seawater as our world warms.

Regions hit hard by hurricanes in recent years are bracing themselves for what is to come during the rest of this year's Atlantic hurricane season.

A study by non-profit Climate Central revealed that climate change increased the intensity of most Atlantic hurricanes from 2019 through 2023. Another Climate Central study concluded that our overheating planet supercharged every Atlantic hurricane in 2024.

If rising sea levels or stronger storm surges compromise existing cleanup efforts, some federal Superfund sites may no longer be effective in safeguarding people and ecosystems.

"In addition, sea-level rise or increased storm surge could critically impair ongoing cleanup efforts at federal facility Superfund sites," the EPA report notes.

"If cleanup remedies fail or are otherwise impaired, that may result in the spread of contaminants and increase the risk of human and environmental exposure to these contaminants."

What's being done about mitigating rising sea levels and higher storm surges?

Some cities are taking matters into their own hands. New York City recently built a protective wall to help protect one of its parks from storm surges and flooding.

While it may seem difficult to affect this kind of change on an individual basis, being informed about critical climate issues and discussing them with family and friends can help raise awareness about the problems our planet faces and increase scrutiny on those preventing change.

Donating to climate causes and supporting brands that promote eco-friendly initiatives can also have an impact.

