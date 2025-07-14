Hurricane-ravaged area braces for another season after enduring multiple major storms in recent years: 'Worrying about what's coming next'

"My views have only been further reinforced by what we have seen and experienced over the past couple of years."

Residents in one Florida county have endured the destruction of not one but three major hurricanes since 2023. While their time and effort are spent on cleanup, their attention is focused on what could be ahead.

What's happening?

Taylor County Commissioner Thomas Demps knows firsthand the strength that hurricanes possess. In fact, he has felt the direct impact of multiple hurricanes. The damage caused by these storms often lingers well after the debris and destruction have been cleaned up.

The former mayor of Perry, Florida, acknowledges that residents in nearby communities are constantly reminded by the hurricanes that have rolled through the region. But they don't have the time to dwell on them. "It's hard to look at these hurricanes as memories when we're still living with the aftermath and worrying about what's coming next," Demps told the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and The Guardian.

Over the past two years, many Florida communities have been in the path of storms: Hurricane Idalia in 2023 and Hurricanes Debby and Helene in 2024. The three storms killed more than 250 people and caused up to $300 billion in damages throughout the United States.

And with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration having forecast another highly active Atlantic hurricane season this year, residents throughout Taylor County are bracing for the possibility of yet another direct impact.

Why is the Atlantic hurricane season forecast important?

Though the season has started slowly, experts are attempting to keep communities on high alert. With up to 17 named storms predicted this year, the Atlantic Basin could create a flurry of activity heading into August. As experts expect an Atlantic Niña to begin to dissipate, warmer ocean waters could become a pathway for major hurricanes.

Increased heat energy in the ocean fuels hurricane development, leading to higher wind speeds and more intense storms. As global temperatures continue to rise, so do ocean temperatures. This has also led to rising sea levels, which contribute to more destructive storm surges for coastal communities.

The higher number of stronger hurricanes and other critical climate issues hasn't gone unnoticed by Floridians.

"I have always understood that climate change affects the weather, the number and severity of storms, and other catastrophic events such as floods and fires across the nation," Taylor County resident Ann Hodges said. "My views have only been further reinforced by what we have seen and experienced over the past couple of years."

What are Taylor County residents doing about the increase in stronger hurricanes?

As the Economic Hardship Reporting Project and The Guardian noted, Hurricane Helene was particularly devastating to Taylor County. Around 90% of Keaton Beach homes were destroyed, with 250 to 300 homes along the coastline left uninhabitable. Altogether, the damages in Keaton Beach alone were over $50 million.

But residents still have to prepare for storms that may be on the horizon. Jared Hunt, a businessman who owned a convenience store in Keaton Beach, is trying to get through the summer before rebuilding the home and business Helene destroyed. Idalia wreaked havoc as well.

"Our house was damaged beyond livable condition," Hunt said. "... Our only options after Helene were to build 17 feet in the air, or everything had to be road-ready in case of another flood. So while we fought with insurance, we bought a few 53-foot semi-trailers and rigged them up like campers with 50-amp services so they could be unplugged and moved away in a short amount of time."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.