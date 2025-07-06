New York unveils innovative waterfront 'wall' to withstand massive storm surges: 'Protect the community behind it'

"This is a project that brings the community to the water."

New York City has a new elevated waterfront park, and the first section just opened to the public 13 years after Hurricane Sandy flooded lower Manhattan, the Guardian reported.

"This is a project that brings the community to the water," said Amy Chester, director of Rebuild by Design, a New York-based nonprofit that worked with city and federal officials on the project.

The primary goal for East River Park was to build a wall that would withstand storm surges, prevent flooding, and provide protection to the community. Instead of simply building a protective wall, the community collaborated with designers and officials to create a park that can be enjoyed by neighborhood locals and visitors.

Urban parks are beneficial to public health, offering an escape from the stresses of daily life by providing an outdoor space where community members can relax, exercise, and interact with nature. Studies have shown that people who live near green spaces enjoy health benefits, including a slowing down of the aging process.

Parks within cities are also of great benefit to the environment. The spaces help reduce air pollution and help mitigate the urban heat island effect, where cities are considerably warmer than more rural areas. These urban parks also support biodiversity by providing shelter and nutrients for pollinators such as bees and butterflies.

The East River Park is part of the largest urban climate-adaptation project in the United States, which includes initiatives to make adjustments to urban areas to be better equipped to handle the effects of a warming planet.

Hurricane Sandy brought storm surges of over 14 feet to the area, so the park includes storm walls, beams, and thick steel floodgates on wheels to protect the community from higher surges that may occur in the future. Trees and plants camouflage the floodwall and provide a beautiful, natural space for community members.

The park also features pedestrian walkways, basketball courts, tennis courts, picnic spots, and splash zones for residents of the area and visitors to enjoy, helping to keep the community active, adding additional health benefits.

Construction on other areas in East River Park continues, and the project is scheduled to be completed next year.

Chester explained: "The whole idea was to use the park as the 'wall' that would protect the community behind it but also give the community new access to a park they could enjoy."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



