Expert explains what homeowners should avoid cleaning on their property: 'So much easier'

TikTok user Sharotonin Native Habitats (@shartoninpdx) posted a video to encourage home gardeners to stop clearing leaves in the fall — instead, they should use the season as an opportunity to get rid of invasive plant species.

"Finding (invasive species) is so much easier this time of year!" one commenter agreed.

The original poster discouraged people who are trying to build a native habitat from doing fall cleanup by clearing fallen leaves, explaining that pollinators, birds, and soil depend on the leaves, twigs, and plant stems for survival, as they use the materials for shelter and nutrients.

The fallen leaves can also help suppress weeds and retain moisture in the soil. So, by leaving the leaves, we help encourage biodiversity and a healthy, balanced ecosystem.

The original poster said that it is important to get rid of invasive species in the fall, when they are typically much easier to spot. When leaves have turned brown and fallen from the trees, invasive species outlast them, and their green color sticks out against the fallen debris.

It is important to remove invasive species whenever you spot them because they can quickly take over and outcompete native species for resources such as sunlight, water, and nutrients, leading to declines or even extinctions of native plants. Pollinators and other wildlife rely on native plant species — even in fall — for food and shelter, so if they are overtaken, it can lead to declines in native insect and animal populations, disrupting the balance of the ecosystem.





Home gardeners can help the local ecosystem and biodiversity by fostering natural lawns and rewilding their yards with native species. Native species require less maintenance and resources because they are acclimated to the climate and conditions. They require less water, which conserves a resource and saves homeowners money, and they typically do not require chemical pest control or weed killers because they are naturally balanced.

The OP of the TikTok video made it clear that instead of wasting our time clearing leaves in the fall, we should look out for invasive plants and remove them. Commenters were appreciative of the advice.

"I have a bittersweet infestation," one viewer of the video shared. "The pollinators will benefit long term if I use the winters to clear the bittersweet than if I leave it there."

"I totally agree with this!" another said.

One TikToker simply exclaimed: "Great idea!"

