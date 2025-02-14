Experts warn of nightmare scenario following record-breaking rains: 'Part of a worsening trend'

"2024 was a year of extremes but was not an isolated occurrence."

In 2024, billions of people endured record-breaking floods, storms, and heatwaves, with experts warning that some parts of the world may see even more extreme weather this year. They say that water-related disasters, in particular, are causes for concern.

What's happening?

As the Thomson Reuters Foundation reported, 2024 was among the wettest years on record, with many countries — especially in the Global South — experiencing far more frequent heavy rains, flash floods, and storms than usual.

New Scientist said that global average precipitation last year may have shattered the prior record set in 1998, with higher atmospheric moisture levels the likely culprit.

According to the 2024 Global Water Monitor, water-related natural disasters — including tropical cyclones, landslides, and flash floods — killed more than 8,700 people across Europe, Asia, Africa, and the United States. These weather events displaced 40 million people and inflicted more than $550 billion in economic losses globally.

Repeated flooding in Pakistan and Afghanistan destroyed lives, livelihoods, and infrastructure, with nearly 1,100 fatalities reported and 1.5 million people forced from their homes. In West and Central Africa, unprecedented monsoon rains affected 7 million people across 16 countries, leaving behind widespread devastation.

The Global Water Monitor report also found that record-high daily rainfall extremes occurred 52% more in 2024 than during the 1995-2005 baseline period.

Albert van Dijk, water science professor at the Australian National University and lead author of the Global Water Monitor report, told the university, "In 2024, Earth experienced its hottest year on record, for the fourth year in a row. Water systems across the globe bore the brunt."

In the university press release, Van Dijk added, "2024 was a year of extremes but was not an isolated occurrence. It is part of a worsening trend of more intense floods, prolonged droughts, and record-breaking extremes."

Why is wetter weather concerning?

Our overheating planet allows the atmosphere to hold more moisture, leading to more intense rainfall, stronger hurricanes, and extreme floods. As the report explained, many countries most affected by these natural disasters are located in the Global South, which is far less equipped to handle extreme weather than rich nations, such as the United States.

As flash floods and heavy rains become more frequent and dangerous, communities will continue to be displaced and grapple with lost incomes, homes, and farmlands.

Excessive rainfall also harms the planet and wildlife, as it can cause soil erosion, crop damage, poor water quality, and habitat disruptions. With the planet continuing to warm, 2025 could be another record-shattering year for rainfall and storms, according to the Global Water Monitor.

The report explained that seasonal climate forecasts indicate more severe droughts across much of Africa, Central Asia, Western Australia, and North America. Wetter regions such as the Sahel, Europe, and most of Asia may face greater flood risks.

What's being done to help?

While the weather is undoubtedly getting more extreme, governments, researchers, and companies around the globe have introduced genius solutions to help communities adapt. For example, the new head of the World Meteorological Organization announced plans to strengthen early warning systems for extreme weather events.

In Queensland, Australia, a research team developed one such system to protect senior citizens from heatwaves. One new technology created by South Korean researchers will provide up to an hour's warning for flash floods.

In the Philippines, one company has manufactured a disaster-proof building material that can withstand floods, earthquakes, and tornadoes.

We can't control Mother Nature, but we can make our homes more energy-efficient, which will reduce our bills and help cool the planet. Installing solar panels, weatherizing your home, or even something as simple as washing clothes in cold water can benefit your wallet and the environment.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.