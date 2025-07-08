Officials declare emergency as Boston shatters temperature records: 'Dangerously hot'

High temperatures can be particularly dangerous for vulnerable communities such as the elderly or people with chronic medical conditions.

Temperatures in Boston and Worcester, Massachusetts, reached record highs during the recent heat wave.

What's happening?

On Tuesday, June 24, temperatures in Boston rose to an astonishing 102 degrees, according to CBS News. This marked a new monthly record for June.

Previously, the highest recorded daily temperature in Massachusetts' capital city was 95 degrees in 2013, making this heat wave the hottest on record. Similarly, Worcester's previous high temperature for this day was 91 degrees in 1914, but it reached 95 degrees in June.

Boston Mayor Michelle Wu declared a heat emergency. Additionally, the National Weather Service issued an extreme heat warning for Boston and the majority of Massachusetts, indicating that conditions would be "dangerously hot," according to CBS News.

Why are heat waves such a significant issue?

Record high temperatures have a clear link to human activity. According to NASA, "The current warming is happening at a rate not seen in the past 10,000 years."

For everyday people, especially those without access to proper heating and cooling, heat waves can cause or exacerbate health conditions, create uncomfortable living situations, and make daily life more stuffy and less pleasant.

High temperatures can be particularly dangerous for vulnerable communities such as the elderly or people with chronic medical conditions. The overheating of the planet can lead to droughts, forest fires, and melting ice caps, which in turn contribute to rising sea levels.

What to do in a heat wave?

To avoid health issues in extreme heat, take precautions such as drinking plenty of water, staying cool, and avoiding excessive exertion.

Installing solar panels and battery storage can help people make their homes more resilient when extreme weather events occur. EnergySage offers a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Communities can better prepare for hot temperatures by planting trees to provide shade. Trees soak up water through their roots and release it as vapor through their leaves, creating a cooling effect known as evapotranspiration, according to Forest Research. Other suggestions from the Environmental Protection Agency include installing green and cool roofs and cool pavements to reduce the higher temperatures in cities.

