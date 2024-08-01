Wildfires devastate world's largest tropical wetland: 'We extinguish the fire and then, after 24 hours, it starts again'

The Pantanal is home to more than 1.5 million people and nearly 5,000 species of plants and animals.

The Pantanal, the world's largest tropical wetland, covering 68,000 square miles in South America, is in trouble. Home to more than 1.5 million people and nearly 5,000 species of plants and animals, it is enduring one of its worst years for wildfires on record.

What's happening?

The Pantanal in central and western Brazil, eastern Bolivia, and northeastern Paraguay is about the size of the state of Georgia. It is more than 20 times bigger than the Everglades. Nearly two million acres have burned in the Brazilian Pantanal through the middle of July.

Brazil's Institute for Space Research reports that, from January to June 17, fire outbreaks have surged by 1500% compared to the same period in 2023, per Brasil de Fato.

"This year's fires are really bad," said Jane Silva, a mother of three who lives in the region, per the Guardian. "There is a lot of smoke and the children are struggling to breathe. The fires get worse every year … The Pantanal is dying, but we have nowhere to go."

"We extinguish the fire and then, after 24 hours, it starts again," said firefighter Cabo Sena, per the Guardian.

Fires first blazed early this year in May and June, well before the yearly fire season that runs between July and September. Smoke from fires has made it difficult for many to breathe, leading to crowded health facilities.

People and animals are at risk in one of the most biodiverse places on the planet. This is the most active wildfire season since 2020, when 17 million vertebrates perished after almost 30% of the biome was burned, per the World Wildlife Fund.

Why are wildfires in the Pantanal important?

The Pantanal lost almost 70% of its water area between 1985 and 2022. Scientists say annual floods used to last about six months but are now lasting two to three months. Precipitation patterns have been altered by droughts.

As the world warms, places like the Pantanal are becoming more susceptible to wildfires. One study concluded that "climate change poses a critical threat" because models indicate an "increase in the frequency of extreme precipitation events and extended periods of drought."

What's being done about the fires?

Federal and state governments in the region began working together last September to help prevent fires. Additional funds have been allocated for prevention and firefighting. Brazil's minister of environment and climate change, Marina Silva, is pushing for policies that address our changing climate.

We may live thousands of miles away from the Pantanal, but we can have an impact. Talking to your family and friends about the problems of a warming world and voting for pro-climate candidates can help, as can taking steps to waste less water at home.

