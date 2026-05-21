A few hours without AC could turn a heat wave into a deadly American disaster, scientists warn

"In extreme heat, a power outage becomes a public-health emergency very quickly."

A sweltering night in Phoenix offers a glimpse of what researchers say could become one of the most dangerous climate-related threats in the United States: an extreme heat wave colliding with widespread power outages.

Scientists warn that even a few hours without air conditioning during severe heat can quickly turn homes into dangerous — and potentially deadly — environments.

According to PortablePowerGuides, researchers focused on a troubling scenario: intense heat arriving at the same time the electrical grid is under heavy stress or experiencing failures.

That risk is becoming increasingly realistic.

In Arizona, emergency rooms have already seen rising numbers of heat-related illnesses as temperatures climb and electricity demand surges.

One Phoenix resident who lost power last summer, Maria Gonzalez, told PortablePowerGuides: "We had nowhere to go once the apartment started heating up. By midnight it still felt like an oven inside."

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During extreme heat, air conditioners run continuously, transformers overheat, and utility crews race to respond to outages while residents search for cooling centers.

The warning comes as heat itself is already becoming deadlier nationwide.

Heat-related deaths in the United States have roughly doubled over the past two decades, according to the Yale School of Public Health, and researchers expect those numbers to continue growing as temperatures rise.

For many households, air conditioning is no longer simply a convenience — it has become essential for survival. That reality turns power reliability into a public health issue as much as an infrastructure issue.

"In extreme heat, a power outage becomes a public-health emergency very quickly," said Dr. Jennifer Vanos, a climate and health researcher at Arizona State University, according to PortablePowerGuides. "The human body needs time to cool overnight. Without that recovery period, the risks rise dramatically."

When outages happen during dangerous heat, the people most at risk are often older adults, lower-income residents, outdoor workers, and individuals with chronic health conditions.

Researchers also warn that growing electricity demand could place even more pressure on aging power systems. Rapid expansion of data centers is one factor contributing to rising energy use, adding strain to the same grids that homes and hospitals depend on during emergencies.

PortablePowerGuides highlighted several ways cities could reduce the risk.

One promising strategy involves pairing solar power with battery storage systems that can keep at least some cooling equipment running during broader grid failures.

Researchers also emphasized the importance of expanded cooling centers and local heat-response plans designed to prioritize the most vulnerable residents.

For everyday households, the findings serve as a reminder to prepare before the hottest days arrive.

Knowing the location of the nearby cooling centers, checking regularly on older neighbors and relatives, and having backup plans for water, medication, and safe shelter during outages can all help reduce risk during extreme heat emergencies.

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