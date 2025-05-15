Scientists stunned after elusive creature resurfaces more than a century after vanishing — here's why it matters

The discovery offers not only hope but also a powerful message about the resilience of life on Earth.

With the changing climate threatening so many of the amazing species on the planet, it's easy to feel disheartened about the future.

However, the rediscovery of a long-thought-extinct creature offers not only hope but also a powerful message about the resilience of life on Earth.

According to Research Matters, a team of scientists exploring India's Siang Valley uncovered a species of velvet worm that was thought to be extinct many generations ago.

Typhloperipatus williamsoni hadn't been seen for over a century. Not one but two worms were spotted around the location where a British expedition last saw them in 1913.

The velvet worm is a fascinating creature that looks like a cross between a caterpillar and slug, only with velvety skin. The creatures are unfathomably ancient, their bodies having remained the same for an estimated 500 million years. That makes them twice as old as dinosaurs.

The rediscovery tells us that more life is thriving out there than we know. It also tells us that, like a wise man (Jeff Goldblum) once said: Life finds a way. This species has endured every mass extinction event we know of. Perhaps it was foolish to assume it wasn't still out there.

However, as resilient as Earth's many creatures are, there is still a lot of work to do to protect them. Fortunately, there are many successful conservation efforts underway.

The wattled crane was recently elevated from critically endangered to endangered because of education and wetlands conservation. England's stone-curlew was once on the brink of extinction, too, but populations are on the rise thanks in part to cooperation with farmers.

Protecting endangered species is a wonderful thing strictly because it preserves the miracle of life. However, it's also crucial for protecting the planet's delicate ecosystems. Every creature contributes to the balance that sustains life on Earth, and losing one can endanger us all.

You can help protect endangered species in many ways. Some of the most effective include upgrading to a natural lawn to provide healthier habitats and supporting eco-friendly initiatives.

