South Florida hunter shows Burmese python snake vomiting up a native bird in the Everglades

"These snakes will eat ANYTHING and are devastating local wildlife."

An Instagram video is highlighting the damage invasive pythons can do in the Everglades. A South Florida hunter recorded a huge Burmese python regurgitating a native bird.

What happened?

The footage was posted by professional Floridian python hunter Kev Pav (@snakeaholic) and detailed by Outdoor Life.

It shows the snake thrashing as it forces the bird out, stretching its jaws wide while the dead animal emerges in one piece.

In the caption, Pav explained why he documents and removes the snakes: "The ONLY reason that I am involved in python removal is to save native wildlife. … This video is a perfect example of the impact that pythons have on native wildlife."

At one point in the video, while holding up the bird alongside the python, he said: "This is a native species. This is what's supposed to be here."

Why does it matter?

Burmese pythons are invasive in South Florida and have been linked to steep declines in native animals across the Greater Everglades Ecosystem. Researchers have found that the snakes prey heavily on small mammals such as marsh rabbits, and some studies have shown rabbit populations falling by more than 75%.

Their diet also includes much larger animals, such as raccoons, bobcats, deer, reptiles, and birds. Researchers have found remains from at least 58 bird species in python digestive tracts, and a National Audubon Society study cited by Outdoor Life said birds and eggs make up roughly one-quarter of what a Burmese python typically eats in South Florida.

Once established, the snakes not only disrupt the food webs that support the Everglades but also spread plant seeds from their bowels that negatively impact vegetation in the wetlands.

What are people saying?

Viewers took to the comments with a variety of feelings about eradicating the pythons.

A number of people praised Pav for his heroic work, but not everyone shared that sentiment.

While some commenters wanted to know what Pav did with the snakes after capturing them, others questioned why the heat seemed to be on pythons specifically and not other animals that disrupt the ecosystem, such as house cats.

One commenter summed up Pav's efforts by saying, "I feel like some of the ppl in this comment section don't understand the fact that these snakes will eat ANYTHING and are devastating local wildlife."

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