Researchers warn that beloved islands are at risk of completely vanishing: 'Substantial impact'

As global temperatures continue to rise, so do sea levels. This could put many of Europe's most popular island territories at the greatest risk of flooding, erosion, and even disappearing altogether.

What's happening?

In a study published in Nature Communications, a team of researchers found that Europe's Outermost Regions and Overseas Countries and Territories could face the most danger from future sea-level rise.

Many of these locations are low-lying islands, leaving them more vulnerable to adverse conditions. These territories are generally left with limited resources to adapt to the encroaching waters. This could result in the displacement of countless people and tremendous economic losses.

Despite several Small Island Developing States and other islands receiving increased attention from scientists and policymakers, their vulnerability to sea-level rise has flown under the radar. This includes popular tourist destinations such as Aruba, Martinique, and Saint-Martin.

Why is sea-level rise threatening island territories important?

According to the researchers, under a high pollution scenario, nearly 3,000 square kilometers (1,158 square miles) of land is expected to be flooded by 2150. One-third of this damage will be done by tidal flooding, while 150 square kilometers (58 square miles) of land will be lost by coastal erosion.

"Climate change and consequent sea-level rise are projected to have a substantial impact on coastal communities through erosion and flooding," the researchers noted. "Sea levels have been rising at an accelerating pace, and even under stringent climate mitigation policies, the world is committed to a further increase in mean sea level of at least 50 centimeters (20 inches) by the year 2150."

Not only will this jeopardize the safety of thousands of people across these island communities, but local economies may take massive hits. From diminished tourism in the Canary Islands and French Polynesia to impacted fishing industries in Saint Pierre, Miquelon, and French Guiana, economic losses could be extreme in some cases.

What's being done about the potential damage from sea-level rise in these island communities?

In their study, researchers pointed to the use of mitigation measures as the likely best chance for these island territories to survive. These can range from human-made structures such as sea walls and storm gates to natural barriers like mangroves and wetlands.

"In any case, given the projected levels of sea-level rise, impermeable water barriers will likely be essential to protect key settlements and critical infrastructure from flooding," the study stated.

Despite developing mitigation efforts that may best protect vulnerable communities, the team of researchers noted that a few roadblocks may stand in the way.

"Due to the remote nature of many ORs and OCTs, adaptation efforts often face practical and logistical challenges. Financial capacity also varies across territories," added the researchers. "However, as integral parts of the European Union, most ORs have access to European funding instruments, including cohesion and infrastructure funds."

