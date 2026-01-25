Researchers discover surprising reason for birds' strange behavior in US region: 'It's worth the energy'

"They are responding to this.'

Crows are digging up lawns across Washington and Oregon and have become a common and sometimes frustrating sight, but their behavior now has a clear and surprisingly useful explanation, according to KLCC.

It turns out that the birds are targeting the invasive European chafer beetle, whose underground larvae have spread rapidly across the Pacific Northwest and damaged communities' lawns and ecosystems.

The European chafer beetle was first detected on the East Coast in the 1940s. It was discovered near Vancouver, British Columbia, in 2001 and became established in Washington by 2015, according to the Washington Invasive Species Council.

Since then, the beetles have expanded across the state, including to SeaTac, Burien, Renton, Federal Way, Tacoma, Lakewood, Spanaway, and the Tri-Cities.

As larvae, the beetles live underground and feed on grass roots during the spring and fall, creating dead patches in lawns. The beetle grubs become a high-value food source for animals, such as crows and raccoons.

"It's a rich food source, so it's worth the energy they expend to tear up your lawn to get to them," said John Marzluff, a scholar at the University of Washington who studies crow behavior. "They are responding to this basically exploding population of this non native pest. They're helping to reduce the spread of them by eating them."

Crows are especially well equipped to make the most of the infestation. Audubon notes that crows can use tools, solve complex problems, and remember people and locations for long periods of time. Their intelligence allows them to quickly identify new resources and return to productive feeding sites, and importantly, they are native to the United States.

Homeowners can take preventive steps, such as summer watering and planting beetle-resistant grasses, to reduce egg laying and safeguard against future damage from predators.

While invasive species management still requires human oversight, crows are already putting their intelligence and zeal to work, one lawn at a time.

