Heat kills more Europeans than car crashes as record May temperatures hit before spring ends

Europe is seeing summerlike heat before spring has even ended, and experts say the danger goes far beyond simple discomfort.

As the Guardian reports, new data and early-season temperature records point to the deadly reality that recent history dictates the extreme heat already kills far more people in Europe than many high-profile threats.

What's happening?

Scientists and health experts speaking with the Guardian warn that the latest heat wave across parts of Europe is part of a "new reality" shaped by the changing climate.

In the United Kingdom, the outlet noted that temperatures reached 34.8 degrees Celsius (94.6 degrees Fahrenheit) at Kew Gardens on Monday before climbing to 35.1 C (95.2 F) in west London on Tuesday. Those are figures the Met Office said would be unusual even in midsummer, let alone in May.

The heat already proved deadly elsewhere. In France, it triggered the national warning system in May for the first time since its 2004 launch, with seven deaths linked to the heat. Spain, meanwhile, may face temperatures near 40 C (104 F).

Researchers say the toll from heat is often overlooked. Based on excess mortality data, the Guardian noted that a study found summer heat in the European Union caused about three times as many deaths in 2024 as car crashes, 16 times as many as murderers, and more than 10,000 times as many as terrorists.

FROM OUR PARTNER Enjoy your best summer vacation yet with 15% off your next stay With Hilton, you can find a hotel that matches your mood — whether you’re recharging at the beach, exploring natural beauty, or traveling with your crew. Enjoy vibrant summers in Hawaii, weekend trips in major cities, and even extended itineraries at adventurous sites like Moab’s desert canyons. Plus, save up to 15% during Hilton’s summer sale until June 1st. Learn More

Environmental epidemiologist Garyfallos Konstantinoudis estimated that England and Wales may have recorded roughly 250 additional heat-related deaths between Saturday and Monday alone, according to the Guardian.

"Early-season heatwaves are especially hazardous because our bodies have not had time to acclimatise," Konstantinoudis explained to the outlet.

Scientists said a high-pressure system helped trap the current heat, but the broader trend is clearer. Human-caused warming from burning coal, oil, and gas has made these events more likely and more intense.

Why does it matter?

Extreme heat is one of the clearest ways worsening climate disasters threaten lives and livelihoods.

It can trigger heat exhaustion, heatstroke, heart strain, and respiratory stress, especially for older adults, young children, outdoor workers, and people with existing health conditions. It can also disrupt sleep and work, and make it harder for people without access to cooling to stay safe.

The economic effects can spread quickly as well. Farmers in parts of Europe are already warning that prolonged heat and drought could damage crops, including cereal harvests in Spain. When extreme weather hits agriculture, labor, and health systems at the same time, it can drive up costs and weaken local economic stability.

What's being done?

Public health agencies are issuing alerts, and researchers are tracking heat-related deaths. Residents should avoid strenuous activity during the hottest hours, stay hydrated, seek shade or cooled indoor spaces, and check on elderly neighbors, relatives, and anyone with health conditions.

Scientists continue to warn that cutting planet-heating pollution is essential to limiting future extremes. They are also urging governments and communities to expand access to cooling, strengthen heat action plans, and treat heat like the public health emergency it already is.

"This latest heatwave in Europe is a brutal reminder of the spiraling impacts of the climate crisis, both human and economic," Simon Stiell, UN Climate Change Executive Secretary, told the Guardian.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips, smart advice, and a chance to earn $5,000 toward home upgrades. To see more stories like this one, change your Google preferences here.