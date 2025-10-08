  • Outdoors Outdoors

Wildlife experts make bittersweet discovery on side of road: 'It's important to do some more research'

Researchers could utilize trail cameras.

by Misty Layne
Researchers could utilize trail cameras.

Photo Credit: iStock

The sighting of an elusive Eurasian otter in Goa, India, has been confirmed. 

According to Mongabay, a passerby discovered an injured Eurasian otter on the side of the road in February 2025. Suspected to have suffered a collision with a vehicle, the otter tragically died the next day. 

However, the sighting is still good news, as this otter, which is endemic to the region, has never been recorded before and is shyer and more solitary than the other two native otter species residing in the region. 

Although researchers are thrilled to have a confirmed sighting of this creature, the fact that it was so close to the road is troubling, as the likely cause for its proximity to a populated space is habitat loss and limited resources, such as food and clean water. As wildlife rescuer Charan Desai explained to Mongabay, "Waste from sewage lines, especially from hotels, is often dumped directly into rivers, which is a major threat for otters."

As exciting as this sighting was, however, conservation groups in the area have emphasized the importance of conducting studies before officially declaring the otter species' presence. 

Co-founder and chief ecologist of the conservation group Wild Otters, Katrina Fernandez, told Mongabay, "First, it's important to do some more research, find out where they are present, and then use the information for further protection of the habitats they might be in."

FROM OUR PARTNER

Save 30% on bestselling wellness products during Prime Big Deal Days

Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers.

Plus, during Prime Big Deal Days you’ll save 30% off women’s probiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more.

Learn more

Hopefully, those studies will involve trail cameras, which can be one of the best ways to capture proof of elusive wildlife species. By utilizing these cameras in the wild and documenting sightings, conservation efforts become that much simpler.

The cameras enable wildlife experts to track and monitor rare creatures while also allowing them to catalog evidence from rehabilitation efforts. Additionally, trail cameras can help experts determine the health and population robustness of animal species.

The incorporation of trail cameras into further research on the Eurasian otter will be invaluable for the smart management of the species, helping to protect the animal, as well as safeguarding local communities and ecosystems that depend on the Eurasian otter to thrive.

Regardless of the type of studies researchers decide to conduct on the Eurasian otter, with any luck, they will soon report more sightings of this mysterious creature.

Do you think your city has good air quality?

Definitely 🥰

Somewhat 😮‍💨

Depends on the time of year 😷

Not at all 🤢

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Uninterrupted performance."
Business

Major brand unveils ultra-efficient appliances to lower your bills every month: 'A new benchmark in efficiency and performance'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x