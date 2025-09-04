Residents take action amid worsening crisis at local lake: 'It's sort of like hand-harvesting on steroids'

"In some cases, harvesting may actually make it worse."

An invasive weed has been infiltrating a lake in Massachusetts for decades, and local residents are calling on officials to find a solution.

What's happening?

The Eurasian milfoil weed is resurfacing at the Stockbridge Bowl in Stockbridge. The invasive species has been a problem on and off for decades, according to a report by The Berkshire Eagle.

Efforts to control the weed have not been enough to curb its spread. The northern end of the lake is seeing the worst of the infestation.

The weed forms into a thick mat in shallow areas, blocking sunlight and crowding out native species, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Why is milfoil concerning?

If left unchecked, invasive species can spread quickly and destroy native ecology by outcompeting native species for vital resources. Milfoil is native to Europe, Asia, and North Africa, but it has been in the U.S. for over 100 years.

Fighting invasive species and protecting native ones benefits the entire local ecosystem, from plants and wildlife to humans and the environment.

When an area is filled with thriving native plants, it encourages biodiversity, conserves natural resources, protects food supply, and limits the spread of diseases.

What's being done about the milfoil?

Several solutions are in development to combat the milfoil weed, including hydraulic dredging and diver-assisted suction harvesting.

DASH-trained divers can remove the plant, including the entire root system, using a suction hose.

"It's sort of like hand-harvesting on steroids," Pat Kennelly, president of the Stockbridge Bowl Association, per the Eagle. "In some cases, harvesting may actually make it worse because milfoil can reproduce by fragmentation. So, this goes after the entire plant and removes it by its root system."

There may be a trial run next summer in the lake to test the DASH process, if approvals and permits are granted.

