Experts thrilled as cameras capture footage of creature not seen in almost 40 years: 'It was a sight to behold'

"It is definitely an uncommon encounter."

Birdwatchers are buzzing in Singapore after cameras captured footage of a Eurasian hoopoe, a sight not recorded in the country for over 40 years.

The sighting occurred in the Tanjong Katong neighborhood in mid-January, where wildlife photographers and local residents gathered after word spread, according to The Straits Times. The Eurasian hoopoe was last officially recorded in Singapore in 1987.

Wildlife photographer Andy Chew, who has been documenting birds for over a decade, spotted the hoopoe in a tree near a Sikh temple after biking around in search of the rare bird.

He described the moment after recognizing the bird's long, curved bill, zebra-striped wings, and orange head.

"It was a sight to behold as the hoopoe is such a beautiful bird," Chew said. "It is definitely an uncommon encounter."

The Eurasian hoopoe is found across Europe, Africa, and Asia and is known for its butterfly-like flight and insect-based diet, which helps control pest populations, according to Birds of the World.

FROM OUR PARTNER Perk up the winter blues with natural, hemp-derived gummies Camino's hemp-derived gummies naturally support balance and recovery without disrupting your routine, so you can enjoy reliable, consistent dosing without guesswork or habit-forming ingredients. Flavors like sparkling pear for social events and tropical-burst for recovery deliver a sophisticated, elevated taste experience — and orchard peach for balance offers everyday support for managing stress while staying clear-headed and elevated. Learn more

The bird remained in the area for several days, even perching on a mango tree inside a local family's yard, which gave birdwatchers time to document its behavior and snap as many photos as they could.

But beyond local excitement, sightings like these offer real scientific value and data. Trail cameras and remote sightings by birdwatchers help experts track rare species, assess population health, and gather evidence of successful habitat management or restoration, according to the Audubon Society.

These sightings are increasingly used to support rehabilitation programs and guide conservation strategies, like with night parrots in Australia.

According to BirdLife International, migratory birds often drift off course due to weather patterns or shifting environmental conditions, and these rare sights can reveal important changes to global ecosystems.

"Migratory birds don't see the boundaries of countries," Dr. Yong Ding Li of BirdLife Asia told The Straits Times. "It was only a matter of time that a hoopoe would show up in Singapore."

Locals and bird fanatics were thrilled at the sight.

Seeing the hoopoe in Singapore was an "exceptional sighting," said Richard White, chairman of the Bird Society of Singapore, to The Straits Times, adding that the timing of the sighting matches when migratory species typically show up to escape winter.

"So many people have enjoyed the chance to see it locally," he said.

"Foreign talent spotted," one user joked in the r/Singapore subreddit.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.