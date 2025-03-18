Biologist stunned by unusual materials found packed inside bird nest: 'The oldest layer is as old as me'

"All my life, a bird was nesting here."

Eurasian coots are making their nests out of our trash, reported ZME Science.

What's happening?

Researchers in Amsterdam have discovered that Eurasian coots are building nests using plastic waste dating back decades.

One nest contained 635 artificial items, including a 1994 FIFA World Cup souvenir and a 1996 McDonald's McChicken container.

"The oldest layer is as old as me — all my life, a bird was nesting here," said Auke-Florian Hiemstra, a biologist at the Naturalis Biodiversity Center in Leiden, Netherlands.

Unlike natural nests that decay each year, these plastic structures can last for decades. Some coots are even reusing old plastic nests rather than building new ones — an unusual behavior for these birds.

Why are plastic bird nests concerning?

These nests reveal how deeply plastic has worked its way into nature. Like scientists use tree rings to study past climates, these nests contain a timeline of human trash production.

Unlike natural materials that decompose within months, the plastic in these nests won't break down for hundreds of years. This represents a dramatic shift in how wild animals interact with their environments.

While birds adapt to use these materials, we don't yet know how toxic chemicals in plastics might affect developing chicks or adult birds.

These "accidental archives" also serve as physical proof of how long our everyday trash stays in the environment — the McDonald's wrapper you tossed years ago might still be in a bird's home today.

What's being done about plastic pollution?

Companies are developing biodegradable packaging alternatives that break down naturally if they end up in the environment. Many communities now offer plastic recycling programs that keep waste out of waterways.

You can help by reducing single-use plastic in your daily life. Choose reusable water bottles and shopping bags. Pick up plastic litter when you see it, especially near water.Support businesses that use eco-friendly packaging. And remember: Proper disposal of plastic items means they're less likely to end up in a bird's nest.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.