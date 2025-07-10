Experts thrilled after elusive creature returns more than 500 years later: 'We've been on the lookout for this breakthrough for a few years now'

"It's now up to us to ensure that this return is well received and protected."

After an absence of more than five centuries, the Eurasian beaver is finally back in Portugal.

Beavers have been extinct in the Iberian nation since the 1500s because of overhunting and habitat destruction, according to the Good News Network.

However, at least one plucky critter has crossed over into Portugal, it seems. The beaver was spotted in a national park near the Douro River on the border with Spain.

Pedro Prata, team leader with Rewilding Portugal, said: "We've been on the lookout for this breakthrough for a few years now, and we're thrilled to confirm its return. The beaver is a natural ally in restoring the health of our rivers and wetlands and has a fundamental role to play in our river ecosystem."

The Eurasian beaver, much like its North American cousin, is an ecosystem engineer whose presence benefits the wider area, even some 50 meters away from its dams. It is a nocturnal herbivore found in waterways across Europe and Russia.

Beavers build their distinctive homes as a defense mechanism against predators. They don't live in the dams but in deep ponds created by the dams. As BBC Science Focus noted, even in areas where there are no large predators, such as Britain, beavers find comfort in the safety of their lodges.

The dams aren't just a marvel of animal engineering; they confer real environmental benefits that even affect humans.

Their presence creates a vital habitat for other species, according to the Canadian government. Beavers' homes improve the water quality by retaining sediment and reducing soil erosion.

Moreover, by slowing the flow of water, they help protect against floods. Little wonder their return to Portugal is causing such excitement.

While the return of a species is always cause for celebration, it's also a critical time to address the issues that caused the species to vanish in the first place. It takes a combination of public education and local action to identify and implement strategies that enable a species to coexist with people and thrive once more.

For the members of Rewilding Portugal, the work is just beginning.

"The return of the beaver to Portugal is a symbol of hope and change," Prata said. "It's now up to us to ensure that this return is well received and protected."

