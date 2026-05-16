Global warming is beginning to mirror the Bible's 'end of the world' scenario

The biblical comparison may grab attention, but the real takeaway is simpler and more urgent.

The Euphrates River, a waterway closely tied to both early civilizations and biblical history, is shrinking rapidly as rising global temperatures, prolonged drought, and heavy water use increasingly strain freshwater supplies in the Middle East.

That has renewed interest in a passage from the Book of Revelation that describes the Euphrates drying up before the apocalypse, or an "end of the world" scenario.

What's happening?

The Book of Revelation, written in the late first century, includes a reference to the "great river Euphrates" drying up. Nearly 2,000 years later, that imagery is drawing attention because the river is indeed losing water at an alarming rate, Unilad Tech reported.

The Euphrates stretches about 1,800 miles from Turkey through Syria and Iraq, helping sustain the region historically known as the Fertile Crescent. But satellite data has shown major freshwater losses across the Tigris-Euphrates basin since 2003, with tens of cubic miles of water disappearing, per Unilad Tech.

Hydrologist Jay Famiglietti, a professor at the University of California, described the trend as especially severe after the 2007 drought.

He also warned that the "alarming rate of decrease in total water storage in the Tigris and Euphrates river basins currently has the second-fastest rate of groundwater storage loss on Earth, after India."

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According to the Iraqi Ministry of Water Resources, the Euphrates could lose most of its usable flow and be dry by 2040 if this continues.

The Euphrates is not just symbolically important. It is a critical source of drinking water, irrigation, and day-to-day survival in a region that has depended on it for thousands of years. When a river begins to shrink, the impacts can spread quickly: less water for crops, more pressure on households, and deeper instability for communities already dealing with extreme heat and conflict.

More severe weather, driven by rising temperatures, can threaten lives and livelihoods in the immediate term.

Longer droughts and harsher heat waves can destroy harvests, reduce access to safe drinking water, and increase the risk of heat illness, malnutrition, and respiratory problems linked to dust and wildfire smoke. These disruptions can also undermine local safety and economic stability as farmers lose income, food prices climb, businesses struggle with water shortages, and families are forced to relocate when resources can no longer support them.

The drying of the Euphrates is also part of a much bigger pattern. As the planet overheats, many regions are facing more severe drought, shrinking freshwater reserves, and growing competition over water. That makes the Euphrates a warning sign of what can happen when hotter temperatures collide with overuse and weak regional planning.

Scientists are tracking the basin using satellite data and groundwater research, giving governments a clear picture of how quickly the region is losing water. Experts have long said one of the biggest priorities is stronger cross-border coordination among Turkey, Syria, and Iraq so the river system can be managed more sustainably.

On a broader level, cutting the heat-trapping pollution driving worsening drought and extreme heat remains essential.

The biblical comparison may grab attention, but the real takeaway is simpler and more urgent: When one of the world's most important rivers begins to disappear, it cannot be treated as symbolism alone.

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