Expert sparks outrage after sharing dark truth behind seemingly innocent tree grove: 'They took over'

Eucalyptus trees are everywhere in California, leading many to believe they're part of the natural landscape. But as one botanist pointed out, they were brought in as a cash crop and became highly invasive instead.

Jessie Dickson (@sacramentofoodforest) posted a TikTok from a visit to the Jack London estate in Sonoma County in Northern California, which is home to 20 to 25 acres of eucalyptus trees that were brought in by the author to be cut and sold as lumber.

"He planted them thinking he could secure a bag, cut them all, turn them all into lumber. Sadly, they can't be turned into lumber, only paper, so he gets a massive L, and now they took over," Dickson said. He explained that the eucalyptus was planted after colonizers had cut down old-growth redwood forests.

There are major drawbacks to eucalyptus, including shallow roots that allow the plants to blow over easily in storms and oily wood that is extremely flammable, a danger in fire-prone areas.

In fact, that fire danger may have impacted London. The "White Fang" author's house burned down in 1913 while it was being built. While the botanist pointed to the eucalyptus trees as the culprit, the exact cause is unknown. According to the Jack London State Historic Park website, arson was suspected, but a forensic team in 1995 concluded the spontaneous combustion of linseed oil-soaked rags left by workmen caused the fire.

Removing eucalyptus is difficult work too, requiring cutting down the trees and removing their stumps plus planting native species so that other non-natives can't take over, according to the National Park Service.

It's all an excellent reminder that planting native species is the way to go. They are much easier to maintain and require fewer resources such as water and fertilizer, saving you time and money. They also help native species, especially pollinators, which are crucial to the survival of thousands of plants and crops.

Commenters were surprised to learn the history of eucalyptus in California.

"I never knew. How is it that politicians, stewards of the land do not know this?" one person wondered.

"I agree and want to learn to safely fell them!" another said.

Someone else added: "Oh my! Imagine if that was a biodiverse food forest for the people instead!"

