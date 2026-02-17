Woman issues warning about harmful impacts of trees growing across US region: 'Get them out'

It may smell great, but one Californian tree species is causing damage to the state's ecosystem.

TikTok user pepper steps (@pepper.steps) shared a video with crucial information on one of California's most invasive species: eucalyptus.

"Have you ever been to a dinner party and decided to take the host seat, and then you decide to eat everyone's food off their own plate, and then you decide to burn their kitchen down?" the original poster asked. "I haven't either, but that's exactly what eucalyptus is doing here in California."

since we were on the topic of invasive species yesterday, let me share a bit more on eucalyptus!!! did you know how much eucalyptus was in california?! (LET ME DISCLAIM I LOVE ALL TREES AND I LOVE EUCALYPTUS, BUT NOT WHEN IT'S NOT IN IT'S OWN HOME! WE DON'T HAVE CUTE KOALAS TO KEEP THEM IN BALANCE HERE!) make sure to brush off your shoes and gear before entering a new trail system. the native forest will thank you!

During the California gold rush of the 19th century, the population of miners grew from 4,000 to 250,000 in just five years. Industry in mining and building towns for the new residents caused a shortage of wood. Eucalyptus was introduced as a fast-growing wood source for constructing towns and maintaining air quality. However, eucalyptus outcompetes native trees and plants. It can even alter soil chemistry and take away needed land for crops.

"Fortunately, you don't need a chainsaw to make a difference," the OP said. She described one easy solution to help slow the spread of the invasive species. By brushing off your shoes and outdoor gear before entering your car or a new trail system, you can prevent the spread of eucalyptus.

"It's a small habit that protects wild habitats," she said.

Invasive species are plants and wildlife that are not native to a certain area. Because they don't have any natural predators in a new ecosystem, they can spread quickly. This leads to invasive species taking needed water and nutrients from native species and disrupting food supply for other species.

According to the National Wildlife Federation, about 42% of endangered species in the U.S. are at risk due to invasive species. Eucalyptus in California contributes to the endangerment of native species, and the plant has contributed to worsening wildfires in the state.

Unfortunately, koalas aren't indigenous to California either, so they can't eat their way through this invasive species. As the OP said in the video, ensuring you don't move eucalyptus seeds or leaves from one area to another is a great way to stop their spread.

For homeowners looking to plant trees in the yard or garden, eucalyptus trees are "not recommended." Instead, choosing native plants and trees can help support local wildlife, including pollinators. Plus, natural yards with local plants require less maintenance and can save you more money.

Commenters were surprised to hear how invasive eucalyptus is.

"Living in California my whole life I never knew how bad eucalyptus was," one commenter wrote. "They're everywhere!"

"I've got one in my backyard in the Mojave desert," another shared. "I always thought it was cool cuz it'd be more drought resistant, then I learned [they're] invasive and catch fire more easily."

One TikTok user wrote: "I hate these trees! Get them out of our state!"

