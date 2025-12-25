State officials ban residents from using controversial hunting tactics: 'Undermines ... ethical standards'

Though a core part of ethical hunting, the laws aren't evenly applied across the states.

To encourage ethical hunting practices, one state is updating its regulations to prohibit the use of advanced technology to obtain an unfair advantage.

Axios reported that the Illinois Department of Natural Resources is clamping down on the use of AI, drones, and e-bikes for deer hunting. AI, or rather the large language models that appropriate the term, isn't officially banned, but officials are discouraging hunters from using the notoriously unreliable tech for researching hunting laws. Drones and e-bikes are prohibited as they violate the underlying principles of ethical hunting.

IDNR law enforcement director Jed Whitchurch said in a statement that using drones: "Undermines the principles of fair chase and the ethical standards long upheld by hunters."

The fair chase principle is the idea that wild game should be given a chance to escape from a hunter so that a successful hunt requires both skill and patience. Using drones and vehicles tilts the odds too heavily in the hunter's favor, removing the sporting element.

Though a core part of ethical hunting, the laws aren't evenly applied across the states. Indeed, in Wyoming, it's perfectly legal to plow into wolves with snowmobiles, and legislative attempts to stop it have gone nowhere.

When conducted responsibly, hunting serves a valuable purpose in keeping wildlife populations under control. Moreover, the revenue from hunting licenses is a vital source of funding for fish and wildlife agencies nationwide. The better-funded agencies will, in turn, create better spaces for anglers and hunters, which will lead to more revenue in the future. It's what the Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies calls the "cycle of success."

Restrictions on fishing and hunting practices can be controversial, but they're a key part of keeping fish and game populations stable. In the long run, everyone wins, but that sometimes means weathering some pushback in the short term. The measures adopted by Illinois demonstrate the importance of acting locally and supporting legislators with the right priorities.

