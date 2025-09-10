Officials unleash unconventional method to fend off invasive species before it takes over forest: 'Sort of like an Easter egg hunt'

Massachusetts is making headway towards a conservation victory against the Asian longhorn beetle.

The state's tree climbers and forest workers are removing the invasive species. Their collective effort and precise action are protecting vital ecosystems and local economies.

GBH News reported that the Asian longhorn beetle is threatening the state's trees.

Since 2008, the Department of Conservation and Recreation has hunted this beetle by deploying an unconventional method: scaling and inspecting millions of trees.

Matt Shreiner, a DCR tree climber, describes his mission as "sort of like an Easter egg hunt." The beetle's black-and-white antennae are noticeable, but tree damage takes a steady eye.

He scans trees for subtle signs like dimples in the bark. Here, the beetles lay eggs or dime-sized exit holes left by emerging adults. They then tunnel their way out after eating the tree cores.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Forest specialist Felicia Hubacz says the weak trees can fall over in a rainstorm or windstorm.

The conservationists "surveyed over 8 million maples, willows, poplars, and elms." Of those trees, they have chopped down 30,000 infested ones, and the work is paying off.

Officials haven't spotted an infested tree in the state since 2021. The town of Holden was also declared beetle-free. "We think we can eradicate this insect," Hubacz said.

Fending off the invasive beetle is protecting Massachusetts' maple and timber industries. It ensures public safety by keeping fragile trees from falling, too.

Prevention protects wildlife habitats and maintains the ecological balance of the state's forests. Left unchecked, the beetle could have infested neighboring states with costly removal efforts.

Landscaping with native plants can create resilient ecosystems less susceptible to such threats. Native plants need less water and maintenance.

They save homeowners money and time on lawn care and lower water bills. Native plants create a healthier ecosystem for pollinators while supporting our food supply.

Options like native plants, clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping can transform a yard. Even a partial replacement can yield significant benefits. Learning to rewild your yard helps build stronger, more biodiverse landscapes.

DCR staff overcame many challenges: navigating "dense thickets," "swampy forests," and ticks. Through it all, their focused conservation efforts stopped the beetle and saved trees. The state has created a healthier, safer environment for communities now and tomorrow.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.