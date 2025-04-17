  • Outdoors Outdoors

Officials share update about 'murder hornet' population in the US: 'We'll always be keeping an eye out'

Asian giant hornets are the largest wasps in the world, growing up to two inches long.

There's one fewer invasive species to worry about in the U.S., thanks to the hard work of scientists and wildlife officials. Asian giant hornets (Vespa mandarinia) have officially been eradicated from the U.S., the Travel reported.

Also called northern giant hornets or, more commonly, "murder hornets," Asian giant hornets are the largest wasps in the world, growing up to two inches long. They're native to South and East Asia but were first spotted in British Columbia, Canada, in August 2019. In December of the same year, they were also spotted in Washington State, U.S., causing panic among residents.

Wildlife officials have been trying to eradicate this invasive species since 2019, and it looks like their hard work has finally paid off. According to the Washington State Standard, the officials sent out teams to search for the murder hornets. They captured one, placed a small tag on it, and used it to trace its nest by tracking it with radio transmitter beeps. The officials followed it back to its nest and destroyed the entire colony, per BBC.

Now, three years after no sightings, the Washington State Department of Agriculture (WSDA) and the USDA announced that the murder hornets have officially been eradicated.

Invasive species pose a threat to both humans and native insects, and Asian giant hornets are no exception. Their stings are very painful and could be deadly to people with bee sting allergies. They're also a threat to honey bee populations; they often coordinate group attacks on honey bee nests, and per the Washington State Standard, they can take down an entire hive by decapitating the bees. 

Protecting native pollinators like honey bees is important because they help pollinate plants and crops, making them crucial to the ecosystem for food production and biodiversity. 

Watch now: Giant snails invading New York City?

Just as eradicating invasive insects like murder hornets protects native pollinators, homeowners can also support pollinators by rewilding their yard to replace invasive or non-native plants with native ones. 

Rewilding the yard also offers a wide range of benefits, like lower maintenance costs, reduced reliance on fertilizers and pesticides, restoration of natural habitats, and provision of food sources for pollinators. This allows homeowners to restore ecological balance and support biodiversity while saving money

Homeowners can also help officials keep a lookout for invasive species that threaten pollinators. "Although they are now eradicated from the state, we'll always be keeping an eye out for them and encourage community members to do the same," WSDA pest program manager Sven Spichiger told the Travel.

