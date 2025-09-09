Eleven-year-old activist recognized for fighting threat to children in her neighborhood: 'A visionary'

"Nothing is so small or insignificant if it makes a positive impact."

A young activist was honored for her efforts to beautify her neighborhood and address toxic pollution that was reducing quality of life, particularly for children.

Action for Nature announced it awarded 11-year-old Alice Wanjiru top honors in the 8-13 age group for her work around the Ruai Sewer Treatment Plant in Nairobi, Kenya.

While green spaces are known to boost mental health, they also provide more tangible benefits. As the U.S. National Park Service explains, "Tiny pores on tree leaf surfaces called stomata take in air that includes toxic pollutants," including nitrogen dioxide and sulfur dioxide.

Over the past two years, Wanjiru has spearheaded a project to plant more than 2,000 trees around the treatment facility, helping to drastically improve air quality and reduce the prevalence of respiratory illnesses such as bronchitis and asthma in nearby residents.

As an ambassador for the Green Hummingbird Movement, founded in 2020, Wanjiru has helped inspire children to plant trees on their birthdays.

She also encourages them to work toward healthier communities in other ways, including through education and by organizing plastic cleanups and other events.

Overwhelmingly derived from dirty fuels, plastics can take generations to break down, proving to be a hazard to livestock — a significant part of Kenya's economy, accounting for around 12% of the national gross domestic product and more than 40% of agricultural GDP, per the Kenya Investment Authority.

"Nothing is so small or insignificant if it makes a positive impact, whether to humans or the environment," Wanjiru said in a statement for Action for Nature, which the Kenya Broadcasting Corp. noted has honored 360 eco heroes over the past 22 years.

Wanjiru's work is not only sparking hope for a brighter future in her community and country but also making a real difference at the policy level.

Thanks to her advocacy, the Nairobi City County government made the Ruai Sewer Treatment Plant's rehabilitation a priority as part of Kenya's 15 billion trees campaign, which looks to restore more than 12.5 million acres of deforested and degraded landscapes by 2032.

"I see a visionary who is not scared of being different no matter how young she is," said Regina Manyara, a KBC news anchor.

