Onlooker captures photo of tourist's reckless behavior near massive wild animal: 'Very dangerous'

National parks are among some of the few places in the United States where rare and protected species can be seen. It's no surprise, then, that there are many pictures of visitors excited over a bison viewing in Yellowstone or a bear sighting in Yosemite.

But excitement can quickly turn sour, posing threats to animals and humans alike. Back in 2023, the Tourons of National Parks (@tournonsofnationalparks) Instagram page shared images of some unfortunate behavior in the Grand Canyon to bring awareness to such threats.

"Tourons feeding and harassing cow elk," the caption read, in part, alongside a collection of photos.

These showed people pulled over to the side of the road to observe an elk from only a few feet away, with one individual seemingly attempting to photograph and, the caption said, perhaps even feed the animal.

While the elk may be beautiful and the up-close sighting possibly a once-in-a-lifetime experience, wild animals can only stay wild if they are observed at a healthy distance. This is crucial so that wildlife can maintain natural instincts and healthy diets and so that animals and humans can stay safe.

Higher rates of human-wildlife encounters can increase the risk of disease spread and injury for both people and animals. And when humans are attacked, it is not uncommon for any animals involved to be deemed dangerous and culled in response. In this way and through the overdevelopment of wild spaces, biodiversity — essential to strong ecosystems — can be put at risk.

Accounts like Tourons might, over time, encourage more tourists to keep a safe distance, while people in the comments were fairly horrified by the behavior.

"Desensitizing wildlife [to] humans is very dangerous for the wildlife," one commented.

"Why does everyone think they're Snow White? The elk does not need you to hand-feed it!" another shared.

