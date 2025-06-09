Expert issues dire warning over seemingly innocent plants that are sold in stores: 'Severe and significant risk'

"If you've got it, get it out — if you don't have it, don't plant it."

An Instagram video is sounding the alarm about two plants that might look lovely in landscaping, but that come with a serious ecological cost.

While crouching in front of an overgrown thicket of ivy vines, Tom Groves (@plants.are.people.too) urges North Carolina residents to stop planting English ivy and vinca (also known as periwinkle), two invasive species that have become out of control in the state.

Groves points out that these plants are still being sold in stores — and used by landscapers and developers. In one example, he observes new English ivy being planted right next to a home already suffering from a full-blown infestation.

While they may be common ground covers, especially in planned developments and professionally landscaped yards, Groves warns that both species are harmful to the local ecosystem.

"This is causing biodiversity loss, and it's going to cause severe soil erosion risk because of the dead trees," he says.

The caption explains: "This message is for you Asheville — English ivy and vinca are listed as severe and significant risk by the state for ecological damage. If you've got it, get it out — if you don't have it, don't plant it."

Invasive plants like English ivy may seem low-maintenance at first, but they can quickly take over entire yards and forests, and even strangle trees. Homeowners often don't realize the long-term damage until it's too late — and removal can be expensive and time-consuming work.

However, there are plenty of eco-friendly alternatives that are better for your wallet and your yard. Native plants and ground cover such as clover and buffalo grass are low-maintenance options that save water — lowering your utility bill — and reduce upkeep costs.

They also make your yard a friendly place for pollinators, which are essential to our food supply. Even partially upgrading to a natural lawn can yield big benefits for your home and the planet.

Commenters chimed in with a mix of concern and agreement.

"For four years I've been beating down a super fun mixture of raspberry and poison ivy in my backyard only for it to be replaced by English ivy," one wrote. "I absolutely hate seeing it available for people to just buy here."

Another added, "I don't get how it's still being sold. It's equally a problem here in Kentucky. My entire neighborhood is overtaken by English ivy and yet the plant nursery down the street sells it along with variegated cultivars."

