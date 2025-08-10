Forest worker shares satisfying time-lapse video after ripping out harmful plants: 'Hope you enjoy this'

Rolling up ivy like it's a nasty old rug no one asked for.

In a short 23-second clip, TikToker Grey Owl Forestry (@grey.owlforestry) gives viewers a front-row seat to a quiet but necessary battle in the woods. No talking. No flashy editing. Just one person out there cutting invasive English ivy from the forest floor and yanking it off a tree like they're peeling duct tape. It's oddly satisfying — and kind of eye-opening.

"Hello & welcome!" the creator wrote. "Hope you enjoy this Invasive English ivy clean up time lapse!" Set to the mellow strum of "Ventura Highway" by America, the clip zooms through a tedious job that way too many homeowners can relate to. Vines cover the ground like a green blanket. By the end, they're stacked in a neat coil, rolled up like carpet. You can almost feel the relief through the screen.

English ivy (Hedera helix) might look decorative in some yards, but don't let its looks fool you. This plant is a problem. It grows fast, smothers native species, and damages trees by clinging to trunks and blocking light. It's already caused trouble in areas like North Carolina's Pisgah National Forest, where entire ecosystems are getting choked out.

Tearing it out is hard work — but it pays off. Native plants like clover, buffalo grass, or drought-resistant wildflowers require far less maintenance and don't crowd out pollinators. Less watering. Fewer chemicals. More butterflies.

Even replacing part of a lawn with native plants can make a huge difference. A natural yard can save money on water bills and cut back on upkeep. Rewilding a yard or swapping grass for eco-friendly alternatives allows homeowners the joy of a beautiful lawn while contributing to a thriving ecosystem that supports pollinators that protect our food supply.

Viewers noticed and appreciated the TikToker's efforts.

"Great job man!! I've heard you can use English ivy to weave and make things, do you use it afterwards at all?" one commenter questioned.

Another asked, "Those vines are so tedious, how long did it take?"

"This is cool!" someone else added.

