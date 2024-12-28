Homeowner frustrated after repeatedly losing battle against invasive pest: 'It won't die!'

Invasive plants are far more problematic than just being an eyesore. They cause big headaches for homeowners trying to remove them while threatening natural ecosystems, too.

In a r/Gardening post titled "PLEASE HELP Kill Invasive Plant," one person asked for advice about how to get rid of an invasive climbing euonymus on their fence.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"I'm trying to have a native garden and have cut this plant down sooo many times, but it keeps coming back," the original poster wrote. "It won't die!"

The homeowner is on the right track with growing a native garden but indicated they would be willing to try pesticides to kill the invasive vines. However, that would be a mistake because the chemical toxins in commercial pesticides would likely damage the soil and affect the surrounding plants they are working hard to grow.

Meanwhile, pesticides are expensive to buy and pose health risks because of chemical exposure.

Instead of resorting to pesticides for invasive plants, a better approach would be hand-pulling weeds, starting with the entire root system. To tackle stubborn invasive plants, you can also try sheet mulching techniques that involve smothering weeds with cardboard to block sunlight and prevent regrowth.

Yet, the very process of transitioning a yard to native plants is a long-term solution for preventing invasive species. A wild yard with plants designed to grow where you live will be more resilient to changing climate conditions, require less water and maintenance, and support local pollinators.

If the OP uses natural means to remove the invasive weed and adds more native plants to the yard, they'll enjoy an easier outdoor space to keep up with while keeping chemicals off their hands and out of the air.

Gardening experts had additional advice for the OP and shared their invasive plant removal ideas in the comment section.

"You can pour a natural weed killer mix (lots of online resources) then smother it with cardboard, wait a while, and then start pulling up what's left," one Reddit user suggested. "You'd need to get it on the roots as well, or just keep hand pulling as it grows back."

"THANK YOU it's worth a shot, at least," the OP replied. "I'm willing to try literally anything."

