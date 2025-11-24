Father and son rescued from harrowing situation in US mountains: 'Things aren't going the way you anticipated them to'

A father and son from Florida were rescued from Colorado's San Juan Mountains in October after being trapped overnight in heavy snow. This event is a stark reminder of how quickly mountain weather can turn dangerous.

According to the Durango Herald, the pair attempted to drive a four-wheel-drive Jeep over Engineer Pass, a rugged 12,800-foot mountain road northwest of Silverton, when rain turned to snow and deep drifts rendered the trail impassable. Their vehicle became stuck just below the summit with only a quarter tank of gas and a dying cellphone battery.

Search and rescue teams from Ouray and Hinsdale counties coordinated the response, with rescuers ultimately hiking through snow to reach the stranded travelers after dark.



"Pay attention to the warning signs and the weather," said Hinsdale County Search and Rescue member Patrick Tubbs, who led the effort. "Clearly these guys had many signs to turn around previously. Just look at the conditions."

Tubbs said the pair tried to conserve gas by turning the engine on every half hour for warmth. While both were safely escorted back to town, their Jeep remained stranded on the pass the next day.

The incident underscores how quickly conditions can deteriorate in alpine terrain, along with how ill-prepared many visitors are for early snow at high elevations. Search and rescue officials say even experienced off-road drivers can be caught off guard when fall storms arrive early, as they did this October across the San Juans.

Beyond human danger, these emergencies also strain local ecosystems. Rescue missions can disturb wildlife already stressed by early snowpack and force rangers or volunteers into sensitive habitats. In rare cases, if panicked animals injure humans during such encounters, they may be euthanized — an outcome avoidable through better preparation and caution.

FROM OUR PARTNER Embrace calm, restful sleep with natural magnesium solutions — and get 30% off for a limited time Nature’s Craft magnesium and Vitamin D supplement helps support your wellness routine with calmness, muscle relaxation, and better sleep quality. This vegan, non-hormonal powder is crafted with clean ingredients and no artificial flavors, colors, or fillers. Plus, for a limited time get 30% off this deliciously simple solution. Learn more

Tubbs urged all outdoor travelers to check forecasts, carry extra food, water, and warm clothing, and never underestimate the mountains. "If you have that gut feeling that things aren't going the way you anticipated them to," he said, "turn around."

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.