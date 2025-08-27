Experts raise alarm after judge's ruling puts beloved 'dancing birds' at risk: 'We won't be silent witnesses'

"This ruling has nothing to do with science or the law."

On Aug. 12, a Texas federal court reversed endangered species protections for the lesser prairie chicken, a rare bird famous for its elaborate mating dances. The decision has drawn sharp criticism from environmental groups — raising questions about how easily decades of conservation progress can be undone.

What's happening?

As reported by Kansas Reflector, a Texas court ruling dismantled a designation that had protected the lesser prairie chicken under the Endangered Species Act. U.S. District Judge David Counts vacated the 2022 listings, noting potential "disruptive consequences" but describing them as "short-lived."

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service acknowledged a "serious defect" in its 2022 rule, which divided the species into two population segments, leading the court to vacate the listings.

Jason Rylander, the legal director of the Center for Biological Diversity's Climate Law Institute, had this to say: "This ruling has nothing to do with science or the law and everything to do with kowtowing to the oil and gas industry. We won't be silent witnesses while the Trump administration and fossil fuel companies try to carve up what's left of these dancing birds' habitat and doom them to extinction."

Why is this important?

Changes to legal protections in favor of industry interests could jeopardize the birds' survival and rural livelihoods — especially across private agricultural and petroleum lands that overlap its habitat.

According to the Western Association of Fish and Wildlife Agencies, the species inhabits five states, with 95% of its habitat on private land and an estimated 26,600 individuals in 2022. The decision also points to broader challenges to species relying on politically contested habitats, where conservation policies are often weighed alongside economic considerations.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

What's being done about it?

The Center for Biological Diversity is considering legal options — including a possible appeal and a fresh petition to relist the species. Environmental advocates also continue to urge lawmakers and the public to support science-based policies that prioritize ecosystem health over dirty energy development.

On a personal level, there are ways to support healthy habitats and reduce the broader pressures threatening species like the lesser prairie chicken. For instance, converting to natural lawns and rain gardens can provide pollinator habitat, improve soil health, and help manage stormwater in a way that benefits local ecosystems.

And when it comes to civic engagement, showing up matters. Contacting local representatives, submitting public comments on proposed wildlife rules, and staying informed about protections under review can all help safeguard species from disappearing quietly.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







