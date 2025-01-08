Urban farmer shares before-and-after photos after transforming struggling lawn into paradise: 'This is incredible'

An urban farmer shared incredible photos of her client's natural garden. Just eight months after planting, the yard turned into a glorious oasis for birds and bees so beautiful that it "made [the gardener] cry."

What was once a patch of green grass was revitalized into a self-sufficient, productive garden that utilized less water and resources and provided edible produce for the client.

In the TikTok video, the urbanfarmsla (@urbanfarmsla) explained that they started in the summer of 2021. Since that's not the best time to plant native plants, they told the client to turn their water off and let the grass die. After that, they sheet-mulched the yard, added veggie boxes, and planted native plants.

Eight months later, the "after" photo showed a lush garden. Sixteen months later, the "after" photo showcased a larger-than-life garden dotted with wildflowers, trailing vegetables, and a continuous stream of pollinators. Habitat loss is a key reason pollinators are on the decline, so gardens such as these are brilliant ways to support the population.

"I've seen so many houses switching to these type of backyard more like real gardens now," one commenter wrote.

Indeed, rewilding lawns has been on the rise. From cemeteries to front yards, gardeners are finding that native plants are easier to maintain and cost less. These gardens require less effort for a more luscious lawn. They also save money on water, fertilizers, and pesticides and are fantastic for revitalizing the biodiversity of your surroundings.

Guides make it easier than ever for gardeners to rewild their yards. The National Audubon Society's native plants database is one solution for learning which plants are native to local areas and which kinds of wildlife they attract.

"This is INCREDIBLE," one commenter enthusiastically wrote.

Another commenter described how keen they are to have everyone plant natural lawns. "Let's all do this," they wrote.

