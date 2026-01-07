Authorities issue warning to US region after concerning discovery: 'Unfortunate but not unexpected'

All that can really be done is to contain the spread and mitigate the damage.

The arrival of a destructive insect in Mississippi has state officials alarmed — but not particularly surprised.

What's happening?

Super Talk Mississippi News reported in mid-November that the state's Forestry Commission had confirmed the arrival of the emerald ash borer (EAB) in the Magnolia State.

The insect's name is about as on the nose as it gets. The EAB has distinctive bright green coloring, and its larvae feast upon ash trees.

Native to China, Korea, and parts of Russia, these pretty yet devastating beetles likely arrived in North America in the 1990s via wood crates and pallets used in international trade. They have since spread to several U.S. states through the movement of wood supplies.

With both supply chains and casual travel in mind, it's no surprise when the EAB shows up in a new area. In a press release, Russell Bozeman of the forestry commission confirmed, "The arrival of Emerald Ash Borer in Mississippi is unfortunate but not unexpected."

Why are EABs such a problem?

Like other invasive species, the EAB can pose disruptions outside of its native range in Asia. Lacking natural controls, invasive species can outcompete resident species for resources and upset an ecosystem's balance. In the case of the EAB, the impacts can be both ecological and commercial.

Once infested, an ash tree can slowly die in around two to four years. Ash wood is known for its strength and flexibility, making it an ideal material for furniture, tools, and sports equipment.

It also has strong cultural value, as black ash has been used for centuries by Indigenous peoples for traditional basket-making.

What can be done about invasive insects?

With invasive species, prevention is key, but once they take root in a new area, all that can really be done is to contain the spread and mitigate the damage.

Since the EAB doesn't move far on its own, one tactic already deployed in places like New York is to prevent wood from moving too far from its source. In Maine, this includes signs along highways reminding campers not to transport firewood from out of state.

Another important part of the fight against invasive species is awareness of the problematic species. By staying current on the issues and acting locally, the damage can be mitigated and eventually undone.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.